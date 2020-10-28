Maren Morris, Bon Jovi, Snoop Dogg, More Join CBS Benefit Concert

Maren Morris, Bon Jovi, Snoop Dogg, are among the many artists who will carry out at a one-hour live performance particular known as “Play On: Celebrating the Energy of Music to Make Change,” to be broadcast Saturday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The profit live performance particular will increase funds for the NAACP Authorized Protection and Instructional Fund, and WhyHunger, via the Play On fund created by Sixdegrees.org, by amplifying consciousness for transformational racial, social and meals justice. In the course of the broadcast, viewers can donate to the organizations by texting the code “PLAYON” to 44-321.

Andra Day, Jon Batiste, Machine Gun Kelly, Sheryl Crow, Slick Rick, the Highwomen, Yola and Ziggy Marley have been additionally among the many first-announced artists, with extra TBA.

The live performance, which shall be staged a a number of iconic venues throughout the nation, shall be broadcast on CBS and stream reside on CBS All Entry, and out there on YouTube after the preliminary broadcast. Taking part venues embody the Apollo in New York’s Harlem neighborhood, the Troubador in Los Angeles and the Bluebird Café in Nashville.

“Play On’ be hosted by Golden Globe Award-winning actor Kevin Bacon and Grammy-winning rapper-actress Eve. The present is govt produced by Bacon, designer John Varvatos, Rock the Bells founder and CEO LL Cool J, “CBS This Morning” anchor Anthony Mason and benefit-concert producers Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter. Veteran musician and producer Steve Jordan will function music director.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is a supporter of “Play On,” the NAACP Authorized Protection and Instructional Fund, Inc. and WhyHunger because the Title Sponsor for the New York Metropolis lineup. Extra Nashville and Los Angeles sponsors shall be introduced shortly.

“Music has traditionally served as a strong and important soundtrack for social change and a platform to unite individuals and make an affect for these in want,” mentioned govt producer John Varvatos. “By bringing collectively this excellent array of performers, we hope to boost consciousness and funding for the essential work that each the NAACP Authorized Protection and Instructional Fund and WhyHunger do day-after-day, and encourage viewers to proceed to assist these organizations.”

“2020 has been an immensely difficult 12 months, and lots of have turned to music as an excellent supply of consolation, hope and power,” mentioned co-host and govt producer Kevin Bacon. “I’m so thrilled to be teaming up my philanthropic group Six Levels with the revered producers and artists who’ve signed on for this exceptional evening of music to assist amplify these vital points and produce some a lot wanted pleasure via music.”

“I’m so excited to be becoming a member of Kevin Bacon in co-hosting CBS’ ‘Play On’ tv particular this coming December! It’s been a very difficult 12 months for everybody, and it’s time we proceed to assist social, environmental, racial and financial justice with the assistance of WhyHunger, NAACP Authorized Protection Fund and Sixdegrees.org,” mentioned co-host Eve. “Additionally supporting iconic music venues from New York Metropolis, Nashville, Los Angeles and myself internet hosting reside from London! I can’t wait to boost cash, make a change and produce individuals some actually unbelievable reside music.”