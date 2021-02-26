Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton Lead ACM Award Nominations With Six Each

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the nominations for the 2021 Academy of Nation Music Awards with six every, intently trailed by Miranda Lambert with 5 nods, and Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett and producer Jay Joyce with 4 apiece.

Amongst these selecting up three nominations: Luke Combs, Eric Church, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce, Hardy, producer Dann Huff and final 12 months’s telecast host, Keith City. Double nominees embody Luke Bryan, Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, producer Dave Cobb and the late producer Busbee.

Within the entertainer of the 12 months class, Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett will face off. Solely Bryan and Rhett have beforehand gained that prime prize. Final 12 months, in a significant shock, Rhett tied with Carrie Underwood for the highest honor. 4 of the nominees for entertainer this 12 months are holdovers from 2020, aside from Stapleton taking Underwood’s spot… leaving the class all-male once more, because it has been in additional years than not with each the ACMs and CMA Awards.

The extra nice shock within the ACM nominations would be the massive search for McBryde, who’s as beloved by the Nashville neighborhood as she is by critics, and sometimes hopefully proclaimed “one among nation’s subsequent superstars,” however has not racked up wherever close to the identical variety of hits as anybody else selecting up a number of nominations. She’s up for the celebrated album of the 12 months prize for the primary time for her sophomore launch, “By no means Will,” together with tune of the 12 months (“One Night time Requirements,” her first gold single) and feminine artist of the 12 months.

Nominees in prime classes had been revealed Friday morning on “CBS This Morning” by Kelsea Ballerini (who’ll compete for feminine vocalist of the 12 months) and Brothers Osborne (up for album of the 12 months for “Skeletons” and likewise duo of the 12 months).

The present will air on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the principle motion happening at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry Home and extra performances from the Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe. No host for the CBS broadcast has but been introduced.

Notably MIA: Nation’s superstar-in-exile, Morgan Wallen, whom the Academy of Nation Music earlier introduced could be faraway from eligibility for this 12 months’s awards after his use of the N-word grew to become a significant information headline. Wallen’s “Harmful: The Double Album,” which is spending its sixth week at No. 1 on all-genre charts, is simply too new to have been nominated, however its lead-off single “Extra Than My Hometown” would have been a probable contender for single or tune of the 12 months, and Wallen in rivalry for male vocalist, if his scenario hadn’t blown up.

With the topic of race in nation music having been a topical one even earlier than the Wallen scandal blew up, the Academy leaped in level out that this 12 months marks the primary time 4 Black artists have been nominated in a single 12 months: Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend. Allen and Guyton are repeating as second-time nominees for brand new male artist and new feminine artist, respectively.

There have been some bragging rights for the ACM’s illustration for feminine artists, particularly within the single of the 12 months class, the place for the primary time in historical past all songs have a lady as featured artist. 4 of the songs are from feminine solo artists — Morris’ “Bones,” Lambert’s “Bluebird,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” and Ingrid Andress’ “Extra Hearts Than Mine” — with the fifth slot going to Carly Pearce’s and Lee Brice’s duet of “I Hope You’re Joyful.”

The information for girls was not so good, although, within the entertainer of the 12 months class, which works to an all-male slate greater than years than not at each the ACM and CMA Awards. Final 12 months, Underwood broke into the ranks of entertainer nominees and tied with Rhett for a win. She fell again out of the class this 12 months, an off cycle for her for non-Christmas albums and (clearly) touring, although Underwood did decide up a single nod for “Hallelujah,” a tune from her vacation album, which she shares with Legend.

Morris’ six nominations are available 5 classes, together with feminine artist of the 12 months. Her crossover smash “The Bones” is up for each single of the 12 months and tune of the 12 months — and Maren will get two nods within the latter class, as each its singer and co-writer, because the ACMs enable performers, producers and songwriters to rack up a number of nominations on a observe in the event that they fulfill a number of roles. Her different two nominations come for video of the 12 months for “Higher Than We Discovered It” and group of the 12 months as a member of the Highwomen.

Stapleton, moreover being up for entertainer of the 12 months, is nominated for male artist, and he additionally will get double-nods in two classes: album of the album, for “Beginning Over” (as artist and co-producer), and tune of the 12 months, for the title observe (as artist and author).

Nominees extra related to different genres, all selecting up first-time ACM nominations, embody Legend (for guesting on Underwood’s vacation tune), Gwen Stefani (for becoming a member of Blake Shelton on a duet), up to date Christian artist Chris Tomlin (a featured vocalist on an inspirational Rhett tune), Pink (for hopping on a collaboration with City) and Heartbreaker Benmont Tench (getting a nod for piano/keys participant of the 12 months).

Among the many different slight surprises is the Highwomen’s nomination for group of the 12 months, if solely as a result of the supergroup collaboration between Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby — whose album was acclaimed however didn’t decide up traction at nation radio — had been anticipated to be nominated for final fall’s CMA Awards however acquired shut on the market.

Though Rhett gained entertainer of the 12 months final 12 months (in a tie with Underwood), there’s numerous wind on the backs of each Church and Combs. In a 12 months the place the standard touring requirements now not utilized, Combs had the most effective 12 months as a recording artist, and will prevail if voters determine to go for a more energizing face, significantly with Combs being seen as kind of the Gallant to Wallen’s Goofus. However Church has the benefit of getting simply gained the same-named prize at November’s CMAs; he has a excessive profile going into voting with a number of current singles main into the deliberate launch of three separate albums in April. He may additionally lead within the “overdue” issue, though there can be sentiment for Stapleton alongside these strains, too.

The complete listing of 2021 nominations:

Entertainer of the 12 months

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Feminine Artist of the 12 months

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the 12 months

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the 12 months

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the 12 months

Girl A

Little Massive City

Outdated Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Feminine Artist of the 12 months

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the 12 months

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the 12 months [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Born Right here Stay Right here Die Right here – Luke Bryan

Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens

Report Label: Capitol Data Nashville

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown

Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Good-looking, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes

Report Label: RCA Nashville

By no means Will – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Report Label: Warner Music Nashville

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Report Label: EMI Data Nashville

Beginning Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb

Report Label: Mercury Nashville

Single of the 12 months [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Report Label: Vanner Data/RCA Data Nashville

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Report Label: Warner Music Nashville

I Hope You’re Joyful Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producers: busbee

Report Label: Massive Machine Data / Curb Data

Extra Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis

Report Label: Warner Music Nashville

The Bones – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Report Label: Columbia Nashville

Track of the 12 months [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby

Publishers: Emileson Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Canine Publishing; Songs of Common, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing

One Night time Requirements – Ashley McBryde

Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

Some Individuals Do – Outdated Dominion

Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Teremitry Rhythm Home Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music

Beginning Over – Chris Stapleton

Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson

Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp

The Bones – Maren Morris

Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz

Publishers: Massive Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; Worldwide Canine Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Spherical Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane

Publishing Corp.

Video of the 12 months [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Higher Than We Discovered It – Maren Morris

Director: Gabrielle Woodland

Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: Heather Levenstone

Administrators: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Working Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson

Producer: David Garcia

Hallelujah – Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Director: Randee St. Nicholas

Producer: Greg Wells

Worldwide Stunning – Kane Brown

Director: Alex Alvga

Producer: Christen Pinkston

Songwriter of the 12 months* (Off Digital camera Award)

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Occasion of the 12 months ( T ie W ithin C ategory I ncreased No minees ) [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Be A Gentle – Thomas Rhett that includes Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith City

Producer: Dann Huff

Report Label: The Valory Music Co.

Does To Me – Luke Combs that includes Eric Church

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Report Label: River Home Artists/Columbia Nashville

I Hope You’re Joyful Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

Report Label: Massive Machine Data / Curb Data

No person However You – Blake Shelton that includes Gwen Stefani

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Report Label: Warner Music Nashville

One Beer – HARDY that includes Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi

Report Label: Massive Loud Data

One Too Many – Keith City, P!nk

Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith City, PhD

Report Label: Capitol Data Nashville

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

Bass Participant of the 12 months

Jarrod Travis Treatment

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Glenn Worf

Drummer of the 12 months

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

Guitar Participant of the 12 months

T. Corenflos

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

Piano/Keys Participant of the 12 months

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Charlie Decide

Mike Rojas

Benmont Tench

Specialty Instrument Participant of the 12 months ( Tie Inside Class Elevated Nominees)

Alicia Enstrom

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Mickey Raphael

Ilya Toshinskiy

Kristin Wilkinson

Metal Guitar Participant of the 12 months

Spencer Cullum

Dan Dugmore

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

Audio Engineer of the 12 months

Jeff Balding

Jason Corridor

Gena Johnson

Vance Powell

Reid Shippen

Producer of the 12 months