Maren Morris Releases Professional-BLM, Pro-Dreamer ‘Higher Than We Found It’

Nation-pop star Maren Morris has taken a robust stand with a shock launch that she calls a “protest track,” “Higher Than We Found It.” An accompanying video, additionally dropped late Thursday evening. addresses the problems of immigration and police shootings of Black males, as they’ve unfolded in Nashville.

“I needed to jot down one thing to deal with precisely how I really feel proper now, and this got here collectively fairly rapidly,” Morris mentioned in an announcement. “It’s a protest track. It’s essentially the most American factor to protest, and protest songs have been so embedded in American tradition: Bob Dylan, Nina Simone. I feel the world proper now could be type of in a perpetual mourning interval, and I needed to have a track that had weight but additionally had hope.”

The music video, directed by Gabrielle Woodland, depicts the plight of the households of two younger males in Nashville — one a Dreamer, Gustavo Flowers, who has a discover to look in courtroom earlier than ICE, and the opposite a younger Black man, Daniel Hambrick, shot to loss of life by police in 2018. After displaying footage of Black Lives Matter marches, the video ends with a greater than minute-long letter Morris wrote to her younger son, Hayes, who she says was “born the 12 months the world stopped turning.”

“I nonetheless have hope for this nation and for the way forward for it,” Morris mentioned in an announcement, “and as a brand new mom I needed to vow my son that I’m going to do all the things in my energy to go away this world higher than the one I got here into and the one I see proper now.”

Morris has been more and more upfront about her social views on Twitter, however “Higher Than We Found It” represents a bolder step nonetheless. Her track and video are sure to stir some controversy, given the quantity of hostility that not too long ago greeted a rustic queen of longer standing, Dolly Parton, when she made far much less pointed and direct statements not too long ago. Responding to a query about latest protests, Parton mentioned, “I perceive folks having to make themselves identified and felt and seen. And naturally Black lives matter. Do we expect our little white asses are the one ones that matter? No!” Parton got here in for a fusillade of on-line criticism and trolling in consequence.

Along with her smash “The Bones,” Morris not too long ago turned the primary feminine solo artist to have a track land at No. 1 on the nation chart for a number of weeks since Carrie Underwood managed it in 2012. The track subsequently crossed over to pop codecs, topping the AC and Scorching AC charts and touchdown within the high 20 at pop. She gained two honors on the Academy of Nation Music Awards in September, together with finest feminine vocalist. Morris is nominated for 5 awards on the Nation Music Affiliation Awards in November.

“I feel Maren says it finest in her letter to Hayes when she states, ‘Our schooling should develop alongside aspect our empathy,’” mentioned the video’s director, Woodland. “In current day America, we’re continually informed what to consider sure folks, their existence and conditions that is perhaps ‘totally different’ than the common American expertise. For this video, Maren needed to interrupt down the boundaries that separate us and remind everybody that, on the finish of the day, we’re all the identical. We are all human and we have to take much more time to pay attention and perceive one another. The political local weather we dwell in proper now doesn’t give quite a lot of room for folks to converse, and it’s really easy take a look at our world in black and white. Maren and I each thought it was essential to focus on actual tales taking place to precise folks.”

The lyrics of the brand new track, co-written with Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz:

Should you don’t prefer it, then get the hell out

That’s what they yell once I open my mouth

A stick is a stick, a stone is a stone

However who’s gonna care if I don’t?

Who’s gonna change if I gained’t?

When time turns this second to mud

I simply hope that I’m pleased with the girl I used to be

When traces of tomorrow are drawn

Can I dwell with the aspect that I selected to be on?

Will we sit on our palms, do nothing about it?

Or will we go away this world higher than we discovered it?

Over and underneath and above the legislation

My neighbor’s at risk, who does he name

when the wolf‘s on the door all lined in blue?

Shouldn’t we strive one thing new?

We’re over a barrel and on the finish of 1 too

America, America divided we fall

America, America God save us all

from ourselves and the hell that we constructed for our youngsters

America, America we’re higher than this

When time turns this second to mud

I simply hope my son’s pleased with the girl I used to be

When traces of tomorrow are drawn

Can I dwell with the aspect that I selected to be on?

Will we sit on our palms, do nothing about it?

Can we go away this world higher than we discovered it?