Margaret Nolan Useless: ‘Goldfinger’ Model and ‘Carry On’ Actress Was 76

Margaret Nolan, an actress and artist often called the gold-painted mannequin within the title sequence for the 1964 James Bond movie “Goldfinger,” died Oct. 5, her son, Oscar Deeks, confirmed to Selection. She was 76.

Director Edgar Wright first introduced the information of Nolan’s dying on Twitter. In a touching tribute, Wright wrote: “She was the center of Venn diagram of every thing cool within the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been past iconic in Bond and been a part of the ‘Carry On’ solid too.”

She was the gold painted mannequin within the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster (she additionally performed Dink within the film), she appeared within the traditional A Arduous Day’s Night time, Carry On Women, No Intercourse Please We’re British & many others, incessantly sending up her personal glamourpuss picture. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/RyUs7fS6P7 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

Nolan was born on Oct. 29, 1943 in Somerset, England and grew up in London. She started her profession within the arts as a glamour mannequin, going by the title Vicky Kennedy within the early ’60s, however switched again to her delivery title as soon as she started appearing. She appeared in The Beatles’ movie “A Arduous Day’s Night time” in July of 1964, and performed Dink, Bond’s masseuse, in “Goldfinger” the identical yr.

Although her small appearing position in “Goldfinger” was memorable, Nolan notably appeared within the “Goldfinger” title sequence, posters, data and books, painted gold from head to toe and sporting a gold bikini. Shirley Eaton performed the gold-painted Bond lady within the Sean Connery movie.

She turned down the possibility to journey the world for 2 years because the Goldfinger mannequin in an effort to pursue her appearing profession.

The “Goldfinger” marketing campaign led to a photoshoot with Playboy journal in addition to roles in Gerry and the Pacemakers’ movie “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and Marcel Carné’s “Three Rooms in Manhattan” in 1965.

She additionally appeared onstage doing fringe theater and political drama along with her ex-husband, actor Tom Kempinski.

That very same yr, Nolan was solid as Miss Jones in “Carry On Cowboy,” her first look within the “Carry On” franchise. She would go on to painting a “Buxom Lass” in “Keep on Henry VIII” and Popsy in “Carry On at Your Comfort” in 1971, in addition to “Carry On Matron” in 1972. She starred in 1973’s “Carry On Women” as Daybreak Brakes, and 1974’s “Carry On Dick” as Woman Daley. She additionally made a number of appearances on Spike Milligan’s “Q” collection and appeared in TV exhibits together with “Steptoe and Son.”

Nolan took a break from appearing after the mid-’80s, returning solely in 2011 as Dame Margaret in Yvonne Deutschman’s “The Energy of Three.” She moved to Spain to concentrate on permaculture, and then turned her consideration to creating photograph montages, usually utilizing manipulated pictures of her classic pictures, that had been exhibited in galleries all through London. “That’s why I made a few of them fairly grotesque, actually…the concept that I used to be there as this passive lady, being checked out, however behind all of it, behind my eyes, in fact I knew what was occurring,” she informed the Den of Geek in 2007.

In 2019, Wright solid her in a small position in his upcoming movie “Final Night time in Soho.”

Nolan is survived by her two sons, Oscar Deeks, a cinematographer, and Luke O’Sullivan.