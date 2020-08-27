Margaret Qualley to Star in Dramedy Series ‘Maid’ at Netflix

Margaret Qualley has been forged in the lead position of the upcoming Netflix dramedy sequence “Maid,” Selection has confirmed.

The sequence might be primarily based on Stephanie Land’s “Maid: Laborious Work, Low Pay, and a Mom’s Will to Survive.” It should chronicle a single mom who turns to housekeeping to—barely—make ends meet as she battles towards poverty, homelessness, and paperwork.

Qualley’s previous TV credit embody showing in the critically-acclaimed HBO sequence “The Leftovers.” She was additionally in the Emmy-winning FX restricted sequence “Fosse/Verdon” in the position of Ann Reinking. On the movie aspect, she is understood for her roles in “As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood,” “Seberg,” “Loss of life Notice,” “Native Son,” and “The Good Guys.”

She is repped by UTA, Administration 360, Linden Leisure and Sloane Provide.

Molly Smith Metzler will function the author, government producer, and showrunner on “Maid,” with John Wells and Erin Jontow government producing underneath the John Wells Productions banner. Margot Robbie will government produce through her LuckyChap Leisure together with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom. Land will even function government producer. Warner Bros. Tv, the place Wells is underneath an general deal, will function the studio.

Wells co-created the American model of “Shameless” and serves as showrunner on the sequence. The present has remained considered one of Showtime’s highest-rated originals. It was introduced that the present’s upcoming eleventh season might be its final. So far, it has aired over 120 episodes. Metzler joined “Shameless” in its eighth season and presently serves as a author and producer on the sequence. Her different TV credit embody “Informal” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

Deadline first reported Qualley’s casting.