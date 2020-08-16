Marge Simpson responds to comments made by the Trump campaign about her voice

It’s not typically that you just see cartoon characters wading into US politics, however that’s precisely what Marge Simpson – of long-running Fox present The Simpsons – did yesterday.

In a clip posted to The Simpsons’ Twitter web page, Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) addressed comments made by Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, who tweeted that Democrat vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris “feels like Marge Simpson” on Wednesday.

“I often don’t get into politics, however the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis simply mentioned Kamala Harris feels like me,” Marge says in the 30-second video, while standing on a stage.

Marge Simpson has one thing to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

“Lisa says she doesn’t imply it as a praise. If that’s so, as an bizarre suburban housewife, I’m beginning to really feel just a little disrespected.”

“I educate my kids not to name-call, Jenna,” she added, earlier than ending with: “I used to be gonna say I’m p****d off, however I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Kamala Harris, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination final yr earlier than ending her campaign in December, was introduced as Joe Biden’s operating mate on Tuesday for the upcoming US election.

Whereas earlier this week, President Trump tweeted that the “‘suburban housewife’ will probably be voting for me” as he “ended the long-running program the place low-income housing would invade their neighbourhood”.

The Simpsons, which first aired in 1989, has been operating for 31 seasons, with its newest sequence having concluded in Could.

The award-winning animated present hasn’t been afraid to reference politics in the previous, posting a clip in 2016 of Homer and Marge debating over whether or not to vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in that yr’s presidential election.

Followers of the present have beforehand famous its unusual behavior of seemingly predicting the future, with an episode from 2008, Bart to the Future, attracting renewed consideration in 2016 because it mentions how Donald Trump turned President of the United States.

