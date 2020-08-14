Marge Simpson Responds to Kamala Harris By President’s Senior Advisor

Marge Simpson responded to a tweet uploaded by a senior advisor to president Donald Trump wherein she mocks vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, evaluating her voice that of “The Simpsons” character.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) mentioned that she feels disrespected by Jenna Ellis’ remark, which she interpreted as an insult to each herself and to Harris.

“I used to be going to say I’m pissed off, however I’m afraid they’d bleep it,” the character says from off display screen because the video ends.

Marge’s character has three youngsters: Bart, Lisa and Maggie. She mentioned within the video that she goals to increase her youngsters with increased behavioral requirements than these demonstrated by Ellis on social media.

“I educate my youngsters not to name-call, Jenna,” she says within the quick clip.

The tweet about Harris’ voice got here Aug. 12, the day after her choice as Joe Biden’s working accomplice. Across the identical time, commentary started to flow into that questioned each her legitimacy as a Black lady and her beginning location.

Inside the clip, Marge additionally identifies herself as an “peculiar suburban housewife,” possible in reference to latest tweets by the President which have come beneath hearth for doubtlessly sexist and racist undertones.

“The ‘suburban housewife’ can be voting for me,” his publish learn. “They need security & are thrilled that I ended the lengthy working program the place low revenue housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a much bigger type, with Corey Booker in cost!”

Ellis responded to the clip, posting that Marge can be voting together with the Democrat occasion “by mail,” and made a number of extra unsubstantiated tweets criticizing mail-in voting.