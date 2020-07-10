Margo Price’s ‘That’s How Rumors Get Began’: Album Review – Variety

You possibly can take the lady in a foreign country, and perhaps it’s also possible to take the nation out of the lady. Or maybe that’s taking it a bit far, however Margo Worth isn’t paying undue fealty to the standard nation really feel that first introduced her to the dance now that she’s on her third album. “That’s How Rumors Get Began,” which finds her working not simply with a brand new label (Loma Vista instead of Jack White’s Third Man imprint) however a brand new producer, Sturgill Simpson. Having made a big sonic break of his personal from old-school nation, it’s doable Simpson is the one who put the bug in her ear about not staying too indebted to the Nudies-suit sound. Probably, although, she’s simply falling deeper into sway into a unique form of mild Southern rock — one thing we might fairly name Tom Petty nation — as a result of “Wildflowers” doesn’t care the place it grows. (Benmont Tench is among the many gamers, in order that’s a slight tip-off to the place she’s headed.)

“That’s How Rumors Get Began” additionally finds some lyrical departures, getting farther from the ingesting tropes of her breakout songs from 2016’s “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter” but additionally not diverting as a lot to the heightened social consciousness of 2017’s “All American Made.” The 10 songs on this beautiful and largely subdued assortment deal have a tendency towards probably the most common singer-songwriter themes: being glad your ex is an ex; questioning how you can maintain your present companion from changing into an ex; pondering whether or not love may survive the grave… and, after all, The Highway. That final one is an enormous one on this album, as Worth weighs the cost-benefit ratio of fixed touring and being a highway canine. With itinerancy casting such a heavy shadow over the album, it looks like a dispatch from an alternate actuality popping out now in the summertime of 2020, reminding listeners of a time when musicians simply couldn’t wait to get on the highway once more, however might and did. Sometime the back-to-back laments about being “Gone to Keep” or a “Prisoner of the Freeway” received’t sound like science fiction, however they positive do proper now.

However a lot of the new album offers with the discomforts of dwelling and relationships therein in a reflective mode that’s apropos for the cabin-fever second. “Heartless Thoughts” is the barnburner of the report, all swirly organs, psyched-out twin guitar leads and nervous vitality that contends “love’s a home that may be haunted.” Since Price’s husband, Jeremy Ivey, co-wrote almost all these songs and performs guitar on most of them, we are able to most likely infer that the state of the union is powerful. However she’s not afraid to discover what home nervousness appears like all tour roads have led dwelling. “What Occurred to Our Love?,” which appears like the good George Harrison/Gram Parsons collaboration that by no means was — and which stands out as the most stirring, affecting factor she’s ever written — makes use of poetically hyperbolic metaphors to counsel a soulmate union made in heaven, then wonders the way it can all go to hell anyway, because the coda turns the nervousness into one thing like a full-gospel ballad.

Within the finale, the ruggedly rhythm-guitar primarily based “I’d Die for You,” she lastly revives a number of the faintly political overtones acquainted from the final album — selecting as her setting a beleaguered downtown the place “boards go up, indicators go down,” giving strategy to “bare streets of Babylon.” However that small-town starkness is absolutely only a place for her to make a stand for a deathless romantic love. It resembles nothing a lot as U2’s “All I Need is You,” as Worth stands torch-bearing and true. The music could also be twang-less, nevertheless it captures the whole lot despairing and uplifting nation music ever stood for… so perhaps she’s not so removed from Harlan Howard’s or Bono’s imaginative and prescient of three chords and the reality.

Margo Worth

“That’s How Rumors Get Began”

Loma Vista Recordings

Producer: Sturgill Simpson. Co-producers: David Ferguson, Margo Worth. Writers: Margo Worth, Jeremy Ivey. Musicians: Margo Worth, Jeremy Ivey, Matt Sweeney, Pino Palodino. James Gadson, Mike Rojas, Ashley Wilcoxson, Dillon Napier, Sam Bacco, Sturgill Simpson, Benmont Tench, Gale Mayes, Samson White, Angela Primm, Jamie Davis, Dan Dugmore.