Margot Robbie: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Harley Quinn Actress

Go away a Remark
Even earlier than she introduced Harley Quinn to the world of dwell motion cinema, Margot Robbie was already a primary candidate for Hollywood royalty. Barely into her 30s, the Aussie star of As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood and Bombshell, to call a couple of, already has two Academy Award nominations, will seem in her third DC movie in 2021 with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and is ready to play the lead of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.
Most American audiences barely knew how proficient Robbie was when she first caught the attention of Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Road, however quickly afterward, everybody knew her identify. Nonetheless, what they didn’t know was the actual Margot Robbie and, save her most devoted followers, few individuals nonetheless know a lot concerning the actress past her most notable roles.
Margot Robbie is simply as, if no more, fascinating in her on a regular basis life as she as on display. Make a journey down underneath with these eight absorbing info to learn the way.
Margot Robbie’s Brother Carried out Stunts for Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey
Born in Queensland, Australia, on July 2, 1990, Margot Robbie is certainly one of 4 kids (born of Doug Robbie and Sarie Kessler, however primarily raised by their mom), however certainly one of three that “caught the appearing bug,” so to talk. Her older brother, Lachlan, has been a Hollywood stuntman for years and labored alongside his sister for the primary time on Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey, which was truly the second DC movie he carried out stunts for after 2017’s Aquaman. Margot’s youthful brother, Cameron, has additionally starred in a couple of movies, together with the Australian horror thriller I.C.U., which additionally starred his sister, and has made a reputation for himself on the planet of modeling.
Margot Robbie Broke Out On A Fashionable Cleaning soap Opera, Like Different Well-known Aussies
Earlier than The Wolf of Wall Road made her a family identify, Margot Robbie started getting seen in her homeland for taking part in free-spirited teen Donna Freedman on Australian cleaning soap opera Neighbours after initially being forged in a visitor look in 2008. Robbie is only one of a number of Aussie celebrities who broke out on the TV collection, which has ran since 1985, together with singer Kylie Minogue, The Starvation Video games’ star Liam Hemsworth, Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe, and Memento actor Man Pearce, who joined the forged in 1986, the present’s second 12 months, and remained for 450 episodes.
Whereas Filming Pan Am, Margot Robbie Lived With Co-Star Christina Ricci
After her three-year stint on Neighbours, Margot Robbie made her American debut in Pan Am, a 1964-set collection following a bunch of flight attendants for the titular airline in 1964 that ABC picked up in response to the success of AMC’s hit interval drama Mad Males. Regardless of the present’s brief life (lasting solely 14 episodes), by means of the expertise, Robbie discovered a good friend in co-star Christina Ricci (Wednesday in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Addams Household films), who shared an house with then rising starlet Aussie through the collection’ manufacturing in New York.
Margot Robbie Wanted Some Liquid Braveness Earlier than The Wolf Of Wall Road’s Intimate Scenes
The raunchiness of The Wolf of Wall Road is to not be understated, given how Margot Robbie, who performed corrupt inventory dealer Jordan Belfort’s fascinating spouse Naomi Lapaglia within the biopic, has been vocal about how awkward it was to movie sure scenes. The truth is, on the day of the 2013 Martin Scorsese image’s UK premiere, she revealed to Celebuzz that it took a triple-shot of tequila, a identified favourite beverage of hers, to calm her nerves down earlier than performing intimacy together with her main man, Leonardo DiCaprio.
Margot Robbie Realized How To Maintain Her Breath For Suicide Squad
Talking of nerve-racking moments in cinema, Batman’s (Ben Affleck) underwater seize of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in Suicide Squad looks like a stunt too dangerous for a film star (until you’re Tom Cruise, maybe). Nonetheless, throughout a 2016 look on The Tonight Present, Robbie assured host Jimmy Fallon that she actually carried out the death-defying feat on digital camera by coaching to carry her breath for a private report of 5 minutes, including that the ultimate lower of the movie solely a small snippet of how a lot time she actually spent submerged for the scene.
Margot Robbie Mistook Prince Harry For Ed Sheeran
Throughout one other look on The Tonight Present earlier that very same 12 months, Jimmy Fallon couldn’t assist however reveal an embarrassing story about his visitor when she was attending a housewarming celebration for her good friend, actress Suki Waterhouse. Margot Robbie bumped right into a red-headed, English-accented visitor, initially unrecognizable to her, whom she would ultimately establish as Grammy-winning musical artist Ed Sheeran, till discovering him to actually be Prince Harry.
Earlier than I, Tonya, Margot Robbie (Variety Of) Knew How To Skate From Hockey
One in all Margot Robbie’s lesser-known passions is ice hockey, which she first gained curiosity in after seeing Disney’s The Mighty Geese and later joined an beginner league after shifting to the States. Regardless of her skating expertise from enjoying the game, when she was forged as Olympic determine skater Tonya Harding for the Oscar-winning 2017 movie I, Tonya, Robbie nonetheless required coaching from famend determine skating choreographer Sarah Kawahara, who, because the actress revealed to W Journal, truly labored with Nancy Kerrigan, whose notorious rivalry with Harding serves as the idea of the movie.
Margot Robbie Tattooed Suicide Squad Co-stars And Crew As Harley Quinn
Along with her aforementioned mastery of underwater appearing, Margot Robbie introduced one other hidden expertise of hers to the set of Suicide Squad, however there was nothing skilled about it this time. The actress informed Jimmy Fallon that she started dabbling in beginner tattoo artistry utilizing buddies and herself as observe after buying a “tattoo gun” on eBay and, regardless of her lack of any formal coaching, many actors and crew members from the 2016 supervillain movie, together with director David Ayer, allowed her to ink them. After a couple of mishaps, nevertheless, she revealed in 2020 that she has retired that passion.
The Harley Quinn actress is sort of a personality with out the make-up on, eh? Make sure you examine again for extra updates on Margot Robbie, in addition to extra trivia about your favourite celebrities, right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment