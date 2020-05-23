Margot Robbie: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Harley Quinn Actress

Margot Robbie’s Brother Carried out Stunts for Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey

Born in Queensland, Australia, on July 2, 1990, Margot Robbie is certainly one of 4 kids (born of Doug Robbie and Sarie Kessler, however primarily raised by their mom), however certainly one of three that “caught the appearing bug,” so to talk. Her older brother, Lachlan, has been a Hollywood stuntman for years and labored alongside his sister for the primary time on Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey, which was truly the second DC movie he carried out stunts for after 2017’s Aquaman. Margot’s youthful brother, Cameron, has additionally starred in a couple of movies, together with the Australian horror thriller I.C.U., which additionally starred his sister, and has made a reputation for himself on the planet of modeling.