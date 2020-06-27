Margot Robbie cast in first ever female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film

Margot Robbie has been introduced as the star of the first ever female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film – reuniting with Birds of Prey author Christina Hodson.

The film will probably be separate from the already introduced reboot of the journey franchise from Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, and will probably be the seventh Pirates film in complete.

Though no plot particulars have been made accessible at this stage, it’s reported that the film will probably be unrelated to the earlier Pirates movies, with an unique story and fully new cast and characters.

The challenge remains to be in the very early phases of its improvement and so it should possible be a very long time earlier than it’s prepared for launch – particularly bearing in thoughts the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which continues to have an effect on international film manufacturing.

The 5 movies which have already been launched in the franchise -which began with 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl – have made greater than £3.6 billion at the international field workplace, making it one of the most profitable film collection of all time.

Nevertheless the most up-to-date entry – 2017’s Lifeless Males Inform No Tales – suffered the second lowest field workplace returns of the franchise’s historical past, and so Disney has been eager to seek out methods to inject new life into the collection.

In addition to beforehand working with Robbie on Birds of Prey, Hodson has wealth of expertise as a author of blockbusters, with different credit together with the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, whereas Robbie is one of Hollywood’s most completed stars – with current appearances together with Bombshell and As soon as Upon A Time…In Hollywood.