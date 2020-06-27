Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson Reteam for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ – Variety

Margot Robbie will star in a female-led model of “Pirates of the Caribbean” for Disney with “Birds of Prey” author Christina Hodson on board to write down the script.

Disney is in early improvement of the untitled venture. The Robbie-Hodson collaboration is being developed individually from one other “Pirates of the Caribbean” reboot that was unveiled in October with franchise veteran Ted Elliott and “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin employed to develop a narrative.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all 5 “Pirates” films, is connected to supply each the Elliot/Mazin and the Robbie/Hodson tasks.

The earlier “Pirates” films, all starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossed $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally, with the North American market representing a progressively smaller share. The home whole for 2017’s “Useless Males Inform No Tales” hit $172 million, whereas international markets delivered $622 million.

All 5 movies have grossed greater than $650 million worldwide, with “Useless Man’s Chest” and “On Stranger Tides” each topping the $1 billion mark.

Robbie obtained an Oscar nomination earlier this yr for “Bombshell” and portrayed Sharon Tate in “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.” She’s going to reprise her Harley Quinn character in James Gunn’s upcoming “Suicide Squad” sequel.

Robbie is repped by CAA, Administration 360, AMM, and lawyer Jeff Bernstein of Jackoway Austen. Hodson is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Leisure and Ziffren Brittenham.