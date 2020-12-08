Margot Robbie, LuckyChap Entertainment Sign First-Look Deal at Amazon

LuckyChap Entertainment has signed a first-look TV take care of Amazon, Selection has realized completely.

Beneath the deal, LuckyChap’s Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara will work with Amazon Studios to create tv tasks that may premiere completely on Amazon Prime Video. Brett Hedblom, LuckyChap’s vice chairman of tv, may also be concerned within the improvement of the tasks.

“We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios to carry unique content material to the ever-burgeoning tv panorama,” Robbie, Ackerley, and McNamara stated in a press release. “Our hope with LuckyChap has all the time been to problem narrative conformity while providing a platform to thrilling and infrequently over-looked voices. In Amazon we have now a cultural associate who shares our ardour for storytelling and thru its world attain permits us and our collaborators to achieve as many viewers as doable. That is the beginning of a really thrilling journey for the corporate and one which we’re extremely proud to be taking with the great Amazon staff.”

LuckyChap beforehand produced the award-winning function “I, Tonya,” through which Robbie starred as determine skater Tonya Harding. They’re additionally producing the upcoming movies resembling “Promising Younger Lady” and “Barbie,” the latter of which is able to star Robbie as a live-action model of the long-lasting doll. On the TV facet, Fortunate CHap produces the Hulu collection “Dollface” and the upcoming Netflix collection “Maid.”

“LuckyChap has produced sharply unique, sensible, and wholly participating content material over the previous a number of years, throughout an unimaginable vary of genres, and centering multifaceted, distinctive feminine characters,” stated Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of Tv for Amazon Studios. “We’ve very excited for the prospect to work with Tom, Josey, Margot, and Brett to create new collection with the identical sort of imaginative and prescient and focus for our Prime Video clients.”

LuckyChap Entertainment is represented by CAA, Administration 360, lawyer Jeff Bernstein, and Narrative.