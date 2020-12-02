Margot Robbie May Replace Emma Stone in ‘Babylon’ by Damien Chazelle

Margot Robbie is in early talks to interchange Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s interval drama “Babylon” for Paramount, Selection has confirmed.

Stone exited the movie, which might have reunited her with Chazelle after working collectively on “La La Land,” as a result of scheduling points. She and Brad Pitt had been connected to “Babylon” a yr in the past when Paramount landed the rights to the undertaking, which is able to happen through the transition from silent movies to talkies and have a mixture of real-life and fictional characters. The movie has a Christmas Day 2021 launch date deliberate.

“Babylon” can be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt and Tobey Maguire. In November 2019, the California Movie Fee awarded the undertaking a $17.5 million tax credit score allocation for capturing the interval drama in the Golden State. The fee estimated that “Babylon” will generate $83.4 million in “certified spending” — outlined as below-the-line wages to California employees and funds to in-state distributors — however the allocation was contingent on manufacturing starting inside 180 days.

Robbie acquired an Oscar nomination for finest supporting actress for her function in “Bombshell” earlier this yr. She additionally acquired a finest actress nod in 2018 for her portrayal of ice skater Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya.”

The star broke out in DC Comics’ “Suicide Squad” as Harley Quinn and reprised the character in “Birds of Prey” earlier this yr. She starred reverse Pitt as Sharon Tate in 2019’s “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.” She’ll be seen in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” follow-up and begins manufacturing in January on the untitled David O. Russell movie alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington.

Robbie is repped by CAA, Administration 360 and Aran Michael Administration.