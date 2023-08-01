Margot Robbie, Who Plays Barbie, Says That Bitcoin Is For Kens:

This weekend, “Barbie” star Margot Robbie jumped into the lively crypto debate after jokingly calling Bitcoin a stereotypically “Ken” topic of talk, something she’s reportedly done many times alongside “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig.

In a recent interview to promote the Mattel-made box office hit, Robbie said that she and Gerwig would often make fun of some of the film’s male producers, especially Harry Potter veteran David Heyman as well as Robbie’s own husband, Tom Ackerly, for talking so much about cryptocurrency while working on Barbie.

When David And Tom Started Discussing Regarding Bitcoin Robbie Stated Upon This That “Just stop being such Kens”:

“Greta and I would say, “They’re being such Kens” when David as well as Tom began chatting about Bitcoin or something. Robbie stated this on a panel sponsored by Fandango. She rolled her eyes and pretended to fall over as she said it. “Just stop being such Kens!”

“When David as well as Tom began to talk regarding Bitcoin as well as something, Greta and myself would be like, ‘You’re being such Kens!'” said Robbie, adding that she felt the same way when the two talked about golf.

Ken has been Barbie’s boyfriend for a long time. He hasn’t had much depth or personality in the past, so he’s mostly used as male eye candy.

Ken is also seen to be a symbol of the patriarchy in the new movie, but a bitcoin piece is probably not the best place to discuss that.

Even though the comments were funny, they were a nod to the stereotypically male actions that Ryan Gosling’s character Ken did in the “Barbie” movie.

After The Movie Ken Became Catchphrase Upon Social Media:

Since the movie came out, “Ken” has become a catchphrase upon social media for acting in a funny way that is vain, cocky, or authoritarian.

Robbie hasn’t said much in public about what she thinks about Bitcoin or crypto in general, but “Barbie” parent company Mattel has been open about its support for blockchain technology as a new way for its brands to make money.

Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s Global Head Of Barbie Told That They Are Now Moving Into NFT Market:

“We’ve done a lot of great work over the past seven or eight years to update Barbie and make sure she’s in step alongside culture,” Lisa McKnight, Mattel’s Global Head of Barbie, told Fortune about recent innovations in Barbie merchandise, such as the brand’s move into the NFT market.

Most recently, before the movie “Barbie” came out in theaters, Mattel and the women-led crypto media company Boss Beauties worked together to make a set of theme NFTs based on the doll.

McKnight said that the drop would “empower women as well as collectors to explore Web3.” Mattel and the French fashion house Balmain worked together to make a line of Barbie NFTs that came out last year.

Robbie’s Words Didn’t Take Long To Get The Attention Of The Crypto Crowd:

Robbie’s words didn’t take long to get the attention of the crypto crowd. Even though her comments didn’t seem to be very nice, most people liked what she said.

This involved the managing director of the financial company Swan Bitcoin, who tweeted a short clip from the pink-colored interview in which Robbie says “Bitcoin as well as something” three times.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, whose defense company is now one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin buyers, and others praised Robbie’s next comment: “There can also be big Ken energy, as well as that’s a good thing!”

Robbie never says if “big Ken energy” includes guys who buy Bitcoin, but many Bitcoin fans on social media were happy to assume that it does.

But in the big picture, it doesn’t matter much. What matters is that Robbie, a well-known star, has spoken about Bitcoin and that her husband, a Hollywood director, seems to be interested in it.

This is free publicity for crypto which would have been unthinkable a decade ago. Bitcoin supporters are happy to get a small piece of this summer’s biggest pop culture moment, and it’s easy to see why.

Barbie Already Made $775 Million At Box Office:

Mattel claims that marketplace as well as the company’s larger NFT play will shortly incorporate more of the company’s brands than just Barbie as well as Hot Wheels, which are its only two NFT-integrated products right now.

The company additionally stated that 45 movies centered around Mattel toys are in the works.

Many of these projects were said to depend on how well “Barbie,” Mattel’s first big movie, did at the box office. Box Office Mojo says that the movie has already made $775 million at the box office in its initial two weeks, making it a clear financial hit.