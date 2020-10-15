Margot Robbie’s Women Screenwriting Lab Sells Out All Projects

An inaugural screenwriting lab co-founded by Margot Robbie, designed to assist girls writers break into the motion and franchise movie market, has seen a surprising 100% gross sales return on six authentic pitches.

Every of the six girls writers within the room marked their first main sale following the workshop, all within the motion or style area and all with commitments for distribution. It’s not solely a win for illustration in a male-dominated house, it’s a victory for function movie gross sales at a time when coronavirus has plunged the theatrical market into chaos.

This system is titled The Fortunate Exports Pitch Program, and was created by Christina Hodson and Morgan Howell of Hodson Exports and Robbie, Josey McNamara, and Tom Ackerley of LuckyChap Leisure. The six writers embrace Sue Chung, Charmaine DeGraté, Eileen Jones, Religion Liu, Dagny Looper, and Maria Sten. .

The writers room was a monthlong course of that kicked off in November 2019. Beginning normally with not more than a logline or title, the writers labored along with steerage from their patrons and visitor audio system to assist break story and develop pitches for his or her authentic motion concepts.

Nearly all initiatives have been bought in a week-long roadshow to main patrons throughout the business. Hodson Exports and LuckyChap Leisure are hooked up to provide every undertaking.

Learn a synopsis of every undertaking;

Sue Chung (The Crimson Line, The Courageous, Marvel’s Agent Carter): SANCTUARY has been acquired for distribution by Common. The function is a gritty motion thriller with an immigration story on the middle. Chung is represented by Aaron Kaplan and Lindsay Perraud / Kaplan Perrone.

Charmaine DeGraté (Home of the Dragon, Daisy Jones & The Six, The 100): PROTÉGÉ is a deadly spy video games ensemble thriller, which is in negotiations with Thunder Street. DeGraté is represented by Josh Goldenberg / Kaplan Perrone.

Eileen Jones (Prodigal Son, Deadly Weapon): HIGHWAYMAN is in growth as a function at New Line. The movie is a high-octane western on the peak of the California Gold Rush. Jones is represented by David Boxerbaum / Verve.

Religion Liu (Author’s Assistant on Warrior): GRINDERS is a teen slasher centered round a bunch of bio-hacking faculty youngsters. The function is in growth and has been acquired for distribution by Sony with growth by Blumhouse. Liu is represented by Nicky Mohebbi / Verve.

Dagny Looper (See, Courageous New World, Unusual Angel): HIJACKED is in growth as a function at Warner Bros. The movie is an motion rom-com a couple of cruise ship marriage ceremony gone incorrect. Looper is represented by Amar Hansen / Nameless and Michael Chung / Verve.

Maria Sten (Massive Sky): LEGACY is now being developed as a tv sequence. LEGACY is a high- idea heist drama set within the felony underbelly of New Orleans. Sten is represented by Grandview.

