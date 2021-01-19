‘Margrete – Queen of the North’ Teaser, Poster Unveiled by REinvent

Nordic manufacturing and distribution powerhouse SF Studios and gross sales company REinvent Worldwide Gross sales have revealed a sneak peek of Charlotte Sieling’s epic interval drama “Margrete – Queen of the North,” starring Trine Dyrholm, a Berlin Silver Bear winner for finest actress with Thomas Vinterberg’s “The Commune.”

Dyrholm, whose credit additionally embrace Susanne Bier’s Oscar winner “In a Higher World” and Could el-Toukhy’s “Queen of Hearts,” toplines as Margrete the First, who is taken into account the strongest ruler in Scandinavian historical past, as she gathered Denmark, Norway and Sweden right into a peace-oriented union.

With an enormous funds by Scandinavian requirements, “Margrete – Queen of the North” marks the first biopic film about Margrete the First, a lady forward of her time who sacrificed herself utterly for her imaginative and prescient and for her international locations. “Margrete -Queen of the North” is one of the titles set to be offered in the work in progress part at Goteborg’s digital Nordic Movie Market.

This teaser is from a key scene in the movie, when a stunning rumor reaches the fort and places Margrete in an unattainable dilemma, threatening to tear all the things she has labored for aside.

The movie’s producers, SF Studios’ Birgitte Skov and Lars Bredo Rahbek, mentioned the movie broke new floor. “A grand interval film helmed by a feminine director with such excessive ambitions is a rarity in Scandinavian movie. Let’s hope this can be a new course and the form of issues to return.”

Rikke Ennis, CEO at REinvent Worldwide Gross sales, mentioned “Margrete – Queen of the North” is a “dream mission” for the firm, and it could “stand out as a contemporary traditional.”

“Not often will we see a mission of this measurement in the Nordics and with a feminine energy-crew consisting of acclaimed director Charlotte Sieling and award-successful actress Trine Dyrholm, we’ve got little question that this movie will probably be bought world-vast.”

Sieling is one of the most acclaimed Danish administrators with credit resembling “The Killing,” “The Bridge,” “These Who Kill” and “Homeland.” Most lately, she directed an episode of HBO’s horror sequence “Lovecraft Nation.”

Dyrholm stars reverse Søren Malling (“The Investigation”), Morten Hee Andersen (“Experience Upon the Storm”), Jakob Oftebro (“Kon-tiki”), Bjørn Floberg (“Out Stealing Horses”), Magnus Krepper (“Queen of Hearts”), and Thomas W. Gabrielsson (“A Royal Affair”).

Sieling co-wrote the script with Jesper Fink (“Earlier than the Frost”) and Maya Ilsøe (“The Legacy”). The movie was co-produced by Filmkameratene (Norway), Truenorth (Iceland), Sirena Movie (Czech Republic) and Movie i Väst (Sweden), with help from the Danish Movie Institute, TV 2, Swedish Movie Institute, Norwegian Movie Institute, Icelandic Movie Centre, amongst others. SF Studios is planning to launch the movie throughout the third quarter of this 12 months.