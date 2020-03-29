Maria Mercader, CBS News Veteran, Dies at 54 Due to Coronavirus

Maria Mercader, whose work at CBS News helped ship the division’s breaking information from the U.S. and world wide to viewers, died Sunday due to coronavirus, CBS News mentioned. She was 54 years previous and had been on medical go away for an unrelated matter because the final week in February.

CBS News mentioned Mercader fought most cancers and associated sicknesses for greater than 20 years, and famous that quite a few therapies and surgical procedures had left her among the many most weak to the illness.

“Much more than her abilities as a journalist, we are going to miss her indomitable spirit,” mentioned Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior govt producer, in an announcement. “Maria was a part of all of our lives. Even when she was hospitalized – and he or she knew one thing was occurring at CBS, she would name with counsel, encouragement, and would say ‘you are able to do this.’ I referred to as Maria a ‘warrior,’ she was. Maria was a present we cherished.”

In her most up-to-date position, director of expertise technique, Mercader helped spearhead CBS News’ office variety efforts. She was lively in coordinating the information unit’s participation within the Asian American Journalists Affiliation, the Nationwide Affiliation of Hispanic Journalists, the Nationwide Lesbian and Homosexual Journalists Affiliation and the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists.

Maria Carla Mercader was born November 28, 1965 in New York Metropolis. She attended the all-girls Dominican Academy in Manhattan and went on to graduate from the Faculty of New Rochelle in 1987, when she joined the CBS Web page Program. She started her profession at CBS Newspath, the place she discovered the ropes producing information packages for CBS affiliate distribution. Over the course of her profession, she helped produce a few of the largest breaking information protection for the CBS News, together with the dying of Princess Diana and the 9/11 assaults. She received a business-news Emmy in 2004 for her work on a “CBS Sunday Morning” report on pc spam.

Mercader is survived by her father, Manuel and brother, Manuel.

“In case you knew Maria, you really liked her. She impressed everybody with the ability of her spirit within the face of a severe sickness many would have succumbed to way back.,” Zirinsky mentioned in a memo to employees. “She endured harsh therapies and lengthy hospitalizations, every time returning to the workplace triumphant. Maria was our ‘Fearless Lady’ lengthy earlier than that statue appeared on Wall Road.”