Maria Sharapova retires: Five-time Grand Slam champion ‘says goodbye’ to tennis at 32

5-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova is “saying goodbye” to tennis on the age of 32.

In an editorial written for Vogue and Self-importance Truthful, Sharapova talked about her body “had develop right into a distraction” after a combat with shoulder accidents.

The Russian acquired her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2004 aged 17 and completed the occupation slam – all four predominant titles – by way of profitable the French Open in 2012.

In 2016, she served a 15-month ban after making an attempt out sure for meldonium.

Additional to observe.