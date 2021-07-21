Maria Taylor Leaves ESPN After NBA Finals

Taylor’s contract expired on Tuesday, the day the Milwaukee Dollars received the NBA Championship in Sport 6. Executives feared the location would get messier in the event that they needed to change Taylor for Sport 7.

However they have been ready to strike a deal for Taylor to stick with the corporate till the tip of the finals, and ESPN executives saved seeking to re-sign her to a long-term contract till lately.

No new vacation spot for Taylor has been introduced, however she is ready to signal an settlement with NBC, in keeping with two folks conversant in the negotiations and no longer approved to discuss it publicly. At NBC, Taylor may develop into the studio host for the NFL pregame display “Soccer Night time in The usa” ​​and the Tremendous Bowl in relation to airing it. The Olympic Video games, tennis and horse racing also are conceivable at NBC.

Taylor’s departure may drive primary adjustments in ESPN’s NBA protection.

On the very least, the corporate should pick out a brand new host for “NBA Countdown,” the pre-game and halftime display, which has modified personnel over time in an useless try to change TNT’s broadly acclaimed “Within the NBA” and even his personal “Faculty GameDay”. It might also want to get a hold of a brand new manufacturing construction: Simply earlier than the season began, in past due 2020, the senior manufacturer who ran “NBA Countdown” left ESPN and a vice chairman above her used to be fired.

ESPN should additionally make a decision whether or not to go back Nichols to her position as leader sideline reporter for NBA video games subsequent season. She used to be changed throughout the NBA Finals by means of Malika Andrews, who up to now labored at The Instances.

Taylor’s departure leaves a void in different spaces for ESPN. She may be an analyst for Faculty GameDay, the aspect reporter of the school’s nationwide football championship recreation, and covers the school ladies’s basketball match and the NFL draw.