‘Mariah Carey Christmas Particular’ Gets Festive Trailer

After the 12 months that 2020 was, Mariah Carey is aware of “this Christmas we might all use somewhat magic.”

Effectively, it’s not fairly Dec. 25 but, however Carey and Apple TV Plus are making good on that supply already, releasing a trailer for his or her upcoming vacation particular collaboration, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Particular.”

The trailer, which you’ll be able to watch above, begins presumably how the particular itself will: with comic Tiffany Haddish sitting in a comfy chair by a roaring fireplace, opening an enormous purple guide and able to inform the viewers “a terrific story.” The pages flip and abruptly we’re inside an animated winter wonderland along with her narration that claims, “Santa determined the season couldn’t be merry with out the one and solely Mariah Carey.”

With a soundtrack of Carey’s No. 1 hit vacation tune, “All I Need For Christmas Is You,” the trailer exhibits the singer-songwriter performing in a variety of festive ensembles on winter wonderland-inspired units. It additionally presents the primary seems to be at Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande, who’re visitor starring within the particular. Hudson and Grande shall be performing “Oh Santa!” with Carey, and a brand new music video shall be launched that includes them individually from the particular.

Additionally showing within the particular, which is directed by Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola, are Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The particular is govt produced by Carey, Hamilton and Coppola, in addition to Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for Performed + Dusted. It’s written by Caroline Fox.

Carey most not too long ago wrote about her love of Christmas in her current memoir, “The Which means of Mariah Carey,” which was printed in September. A dwell (on the Tokyo Dome) model of “All I Need For Christmas Is You” additionally options on her newest album, the two-disc “The Rarities,” which dropped in October.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Particular” streams Dec. 4 on Apple TV Plus. That very same day, a companion soundtrack album shall be launched on Apple Music.