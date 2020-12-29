Mariah Carey Leads a Songs Chart Almost Devoid of Non-Christmas Tunes

Mariah Carey’s “All I Need for Christmas Is You” is the nation’s high tune for the fourth week in a row, because it once more tops the Rolling Stone songs chart. Nothing surprising about that; what’s uncommon is how far down the chart it’s a must to go to search out a tune that isn’t seasonal.

To chop to the chase: the highest non-holiday tune for the week ending Dec. 24 was Taylor Swift’s “Willow”… at No. 37. Simply squeaking in behind that at No. 40 was “Temper,” by 24kgoldn that includes Iann Dior. Thirty-eight of the opposite picks within the high 40 — ranked by lively consumption in streaming and observe gross sales — had been oldies devoted to creating the season brilliant.

Following Carey within the high 10 was the perennial December No. 2, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Across the Christmas Tree,” adopted by Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Great Time of the 12 months,” Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run,” Dean Martin’ “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” the Ronettes’ “Sleigh Journey” and Perry Como’s “It’s Starting to Look Like Christmas.”

Actually solely in December will you discover a high 10 in which there’s not a single tune launched this century. (Carey’s observe, the most recent, dates to 1994.) One from this millennium does lastly pop up at No. 11 — Kelly Clarkson’s “Beneath the Tree,” launched in 2013. Among the many high 20, Ariana Grande’s “Santa Inform Me” and Michael Buble’s model of “It’s Starting to Look Like Christmas,” at Nos. 14 and 19, are the one different tracks launched within the final 20 years.

Should you’re on the lookout for a tune that was launched within the 12 months 2020, the primary one which comes up on the chart is Dan + Shay’s “Take Me Residence for Christmas,” at No. 22. After that, the subsequent non-recurrent tune on the chart is Carrie Underwood’s “Favourite Time of 12 months” at No. 34. Underwood additionally has one other tune from her current Christmas album shut behind at No. 38, “Hallelujah,” a duet with John Legend that isn’t a cowl of the Leonard Cohen basic.

Carey’s “All I Need for Christmas Is You” had 49.6 million streams for the week. Lee’s “Rockin’” clocked in 44.7 million streams. And in third place, Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” was the selection of 42.4 million streamers.

By comparability, the week’s high non-seasonal favourite, Swift’s “Willow,” collected 12.4 million streams.

Carey might effectively have one other week at No. 1, for the reason that subsequent chart will embody streaming on Christmas Day itself, though the general chart ought to begin to see a shift again towards the hip-hop that was dominant within the 12 months’s first 11 months.

See the whole listing of the week’s high 100 songs right here.