Mariah Carey Rents Bedford Corners Mansion

Like many city dwellers with the liberty and sources to take action, Mariah Carey decamped her plush mansion-sized penthouse in decrease Manhattan someday in March to sequester in seclusion and excessive type at a grand Westchester County nation property. She introduced alongside her two youngsters, in fact, and, being the well-heeled high-maintenance diva she is, a handful of devoted employees that New York Journal referred to as her “COVID-quarantine pod.” The internationally beloved whistle-stop songstress, now 45 with 5 Grammys (and 29 extra nominations), has rented the lavish unfold for an unknown quantity, however we will all wager our life financial savings she’s shelling out more cash for her brief keep than some folks will earn in a lifetime.

The stately stone mansion presides over greater than 5 acres of manicured grounds and sits regally on the head of a round drive with six bedrooms and 7 loos plus 4 powder rooms in about 10,500 sq. toes unfold over three elevator-serviced flooring. One in all only a couple dozen multi-acre estates hidden amongst thick woods in a prestigious gated enclave in bucolic Bedford Corners, the property just isn’t too removed from Martha Stewart’s big Katonah farm and solely about six miles from the extravagant manse she as soon as not-too-happily shared along with her first husband, music mogul Tommy Mottola.

The property final bought in 2012 for $4.eight million to former Wall Road government Jay Dweck, who spent a fortune reworking the staid property right into a high-tech residential haven for the ultra-rich. A pastiche of architectural types initially in-built 2006, the baronial stone-accented manor home’s palatial conventional exterior belies its myriad state-of-the-art applied sciences that embrace a cutting-edge residence automation system and a complete safety system that includes more-than 20 cameras and biometric keyless entry. After which there’s the pool, a grandiose, 90-foot-long violin-shaped flight of fancy that’s the property’s most unconventional and a spotlight getting function. Reportedly constructed at a value of about $1 million, the 50,000-gallon pool is sheathed in nearly half-a-million glass tiles with fiber optic strands that mild up for additional pizzaz, as if a violin-shaped pool wanted extra pizzazz. A spa serves because the violin’s chin relaxation and two slender koi ponds stand in because the bow.

The renovated property first got here on the market over the summer season of 2015 at practically $10 million. With no takers, it was taken off the market a yr later earlier than it was re-listed with the very same value. There have been nonetheless no consumers, and the subsequent July the property acquired a staggering 30% value discount, to simply underneath $6.9 million. Alas, it additionally languished on the massively discounted value till the summer season of 2019, when it was taken off the market.

Refined and understated with lots or room for Mimi to swan round in six-inch Louboutins with a full-time hair and make-up artist in tow, the mansion presents a chic lobby with a gracefully curved staircase and comfortably beneficiant formal dwelling and eating rooms, the previous with a gleaming black marble hearth. There’s additionally a completely paneled library with lighted bookcases and a hearth emblazoned with carved wooden lion heads. Much less formal however no much less deluxe household quarters embrace a colossal gourmand kitchen, an adjoining breakfast room and a household room, the latter two with French doorways to the yard. Different notable creature comforts embrace a basement degree video games room/media lounge with a 900-gallon saltwater fish tank, a light-filled health room and a house theater with moist bar. The 5 visitor suites — two upstairs and three extra on the primary ground— are joined by a star-worthy main-floor master bedroom that contains a non-public sitting room, spacious bed room, a dressing space with in depth closets and, naturally, a spa-style rest room massive sufficient to comfortably accommodate the pop celebrity’s resident glam squad.

Out again, the idiosyncratic swimming pool is surrounded by huge (and heated) stone terraces. There’s additionally an out of doors kitchen, an out of doors bathe, a fireplace pit, a sport courtroom and, past the pool on the base of a sequence of undulating terraced gardens, a baseball-field-sized stretch of garden

The “Warning” singer’s Manhattan penthouse was acquired in 2000 for an unrecorded quantity and accomplished up by the so-called Prince of Chintz, late decorator Mario Buatta, earlier than it was featured in Architectural Digest in 2001. And, although she has made it out there on the market no less than a couple of occasions over the past decade, so far as this property gossip is aware of Mimi nonetheless maintains an oceanfront hideaway on plutocrat-favored Windermere Island within the Bahamas, a slender strip of sand accessible solely by guard-gated bridge, boat or helicopter and identified for its hyper exclusivity and pink sand seashores. Carey and her now second ex-husband, Nick Cannon, had been married on the property in 2008.