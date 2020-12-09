Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Is the Country’s No. 1 Song

With vacation songs engineering a near-complete takeover of the pop charts, even with weeks to go earlier than Christmas, it’s clear that America has turned its musical consideration to wet-ass snowflakes.

It wasn’t a matter of whether or not it will occur, solely how quickly, in relation to the oldie that lastly took the high spot final December repeating the feat this yr. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has already risen to the high spot on the nationwide singles chart, zipping previous the non-seasonal competitors. Its ascendancy befell in every week starting on Black Friday and ending Dec. 3, that means there’s a really seemingly likelihood the indomitable chestnut will take pleasure in a four- and even five-week run at the high.

Carey’s music jumped to the high of the Rolling Stone songs chart from its No. 7 place final week, with a complete of 183,600 music models, powered by 22.3 million music streams on high of considerable radio play at hundreds of already-flipped stations.

A 26-year-old music leaping to No. 1 is not shocking, after final yr’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” crowning. What could also be extra shocking is a 62-year-old single bounding to No. 2. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree” at the very least got here nearby of the title, accumulating 157,200 songs models and being streamed 18.9 million instances.

Even at this early stage in the Christmas recreation, there are solely three non-holiday songs that haven’t been squeezed out of the high 10: “Dakiti” by Jhay Cortez & Unhealthy Bunny at No. 4, “Physique” by Megan Thee Stallion at No. 6 and “Temper” by 24kgoldn that includes Iann Dior at No. 8.

As for different Christmas songs hogging the chart, the the rest of the high 10 slots have been taken over by the likes of Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 3 (fairly shut behind Brenda Lee, with 18 million streams), Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Fantastic Time of the Yr” at No. 5, Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” at No. 7, José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” at No. 9 and the Ronettes’ “Sleigh Trip” at No. 10.

Increasing the area, star carolers making it into the Nos. 11-20 spots embrace Wham!, Darlene Love (profiled this week by Selection), Bing Crosby and Perry Como.

Christmas tunes represented 27 of the high 40 hottest songs, a quantity that will solely develop as the precise holidays develop nearer. Over on the Rolling Stone album chart, 16 of the high 50 albums this week have been seasonal collections, led by Michael Buble’s resurgent album.

(In the meantime, if you happen to do need to know the place “WAP” sits on the songs chart this week, it’s all the way down to No. 31.)

To see all 100 tracks on the Rolling Stone songs chart, click on right here.