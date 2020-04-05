Marianne Faithfull hospitalised with coronavirus

Enduring megastar is described by way of her representatives as being ‘robust and responding to treatment’
Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalised in London with coronavirus.
The singer, who turn into well-known amid the “swinging London” scene of the 1960s and has had a revered (and generally bothered) occupation ever since, is claimed to be “robust and responding to treatment”, constant with her representatives.
