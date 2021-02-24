Maribel Guardia and Lyn May reacted to La Chilindrina’s surprising “bikinazo” at 70

Some celebrities reacted to the photo that received the compliments of the actress’s fans (Photo: Instagram)

María Antonieta de las Nieves has been giving something to talk about for a few days, as the popular Chilindrina shared on February 18, as he had not done since 1982 when he appeared in The Chanfle 2, a couple of photos in a bikini and a bathing suit captured during the trip that the presenter is also taking with her family and friends on the beaches of Acapulco.

With the commotion these images have caused, thousands of fans of El Chavo del 8 throughout Latin America They have reacted positively and flattered the artist who at 70 decided to show more skin and shed its iconic characterization that has accompanied it for more than four decades.

In a short time the photograph went viral and received thousands of likes (Photo: Instagram of María Antonieta de las Nieves)

And although a first photo of the actress, where she appears in a bikini, was later deleted from her account Instagram, it could be taken up by the media causing compliments not only from the public, but also from other celebrities who have already reacted to the surprising image. This is the case of Maribel Guardia, another mature woman who preserves her silhouette and cultivates her physique, who complimented Marie Antoinette and shared advice to women who want to look good and stay healthy:

“And it is that before someone 50 years old was like an old man and now times have changed. What I say to women is that the most important thing is to eat healthy, that is reflected in weight. I, for example, have always weighed the same my whole life, I have never gone up or down, and that is very important for my skin. I believe that life is a gift, we must thank God, bless him, and we must live the time that we have to live in the best way. In my opinion The chilindrina It looks divine, “the 61-year-old actress and host told the magazine TVyNovelas.

The famous Costa Rican stands out for her slim figure (Photo: Instagram @maribelguardia)

For her part, Lyn May, 69, also praised the physique of “Toni”, as her relatives tell her, and recommended that women “not have complexes” to show themselves in little clothes. The star Acapulqueña after her years continues to enchant her audience with tiny outfits that highlight the figure she has worn through the decades. So he said:

“I loved! And I congratulate her, because she has a beautiful body and she looks spectacular. I say that if you have something beautiful to show, then do it, as long as it is not due to pressure from others. You have to do what you want while you feel comfortable; I would tell all women not to have complexes or care what they will say, what matters is that you feel good about yourself, “she told the publication.

After the unfortunate aesthetics it has suffered, Lyn May assured that now it is accepted as it is (IG: lyn_may_)

Meanwhile, Luz Elena González assured that “we can only applaud” The chilindrina and stressed that the skin of the complexion also looks very preserved. The 46-year-old actress celebrated the fact that women of any age can feel free to dress how and when they want any style of garment.

The host praised the physique of Marie Antoinette and stressed that “it is not retouched” (Photo: Instagram @luzelenaglezz)

“I find it wonderful that women take bikini photos at any age, and if she feels good, the rest of us can only applaud her. I think it’s perfect that there are women who don’t live depending on what others say and, the truth is, for her age she has a very good body, she looks perfect, her face too, and it doesn’t look retouched or anything. I am glad that he is happy, that he does what he likes, what he feels and without complexes, because if at that age you are worried about what others say, you will never enjoy life, ”said the host.

