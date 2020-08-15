Marie Moore Named SVP of Comms for WB Global Youngsters, YA, Classics

Marie Moore has been named senior vice chairman of communications of Warner Bros. Global Youngsters, Younger Adults and Classics division, Selection has discovered solely.

Moore will report collectively to Tom Ascheim, president of the division, and Johanna Fuentes, Warner Bros. govt vice chairman of company communications and public affairs. She is going to start in her new position on Aug. 17.

“I’m excited that we’re ready so as to add somebody with Marie’s experience and media relationships, in addition to deep ties throughout the WarnerMedia group, to the group,” stated Ascheim. “She’s a revered, modern communications govt, and we’ll look to her to assist us craft our messaging, not nearly our unimaginable programming, but additionally our want for continued enlargement within the youngsters, younger adults and classics area.”

Moore will probably be accountable for creating the interior and exterior communications methods and main the communications group for the division’s companies, together with Cartoon Community, Grownup Swim, Boomerang and Turner Traditional Films (TCM) in addition to Cartoon Community Studios and Warner Bros. Animation (tv).

The hiring brings her again into the WarnerMedia fold, as she was beforehand the senior vice chairman of communications for TNT, TBS, truTV, and HBO Max till the tip of 2019. Previous to that, Moore spent eight years at AMC Networks, most lately as senior vice chairman of public relations for IFC. She additionally served as vice chairman of company communications for AMC and WEtv.

Earlier in her profession, she served as vice chairman of company know-how apply at Cohn & Wolfe, director of media relations, cable and communications at Cablevision, and as an account supervisor at Connors Com.