Marie Osmond Leaves ‘The Discuss’ as Co-Host After One Season

Marie Osmond is leaving as co-host of CBS daytime speak collection “The Discuss” after one season to pursue different tasks, Selection has confirmed.

“One of the highlights of my yr at The Discuss was working with my pricey good friend John Redmann and I’m excited to proceed our working relationship on a number of tasks we’re growing,” she mentioned in a press release. “Additionally, my husband and I simply dropped our final two youngsters off at school, we checked out one another, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone collectively since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m trying ahead to spending extra time with him and visiting all the children/grandkids.”

Osmond had been introduced on to switch Sara Gilbert following the latter’s departure in 2019, internet hosting alongside Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood.

“Marie is a consummate skilled, and we thank her for sharing her private experiences, perception, as nicely as unbelievable abilities, with our viewers,” mentioned a CBS spokesperson. “We are going to miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and need her a lot success in her future endeavors.”

Osmond is at the moment engaged on an upcoming mission with ViacomCBS. She simply completed starring in a Lifetime vacation film, “The Christmas Version,” and has two extra such tasks in growth.

Deadline first reported information of Osmond’s departure.