Marilyn Manson Accused of Physical & Emotional Abuse By Esmé Bianco 

Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by Esmé Bianco, recognized for her position on “Recreation of Thrones.”

Bianco’s allegations are the most recent towards Manson, who has been swiftly dropped by his report label, company and administration, within the wake of quite a few claims of abuse by a number of ladies, together with Evan Rachel Wooden, who who accused the musician of home violence and rape, detailing allegations that she was drugged, tied up and bodily harmed by Manson.

Bianco describes Manson as a “monster who virtually destroyed me and virtually destroyed so many ladies,” laying out allegations of bodily abuse, torture and management, calling him a “serial predator.”

Bianco spoke to The Minimize, sharing her story of alleged abuse. The publication writes that whereas a lawyer for Manson didn’t reply to their detailed request for remark, Bianco supplied them with emails, textual content messages and images from her time with Manson that corroborate her story.

On condition that Manson has been dropped by all of his representatives, Selection couldn’t instantly find a consultant for him to offer remark, and didn’t hear again from an lawyer who has been reported to be presently representing the singer.

Bianco first got here ahead as survivor of abuse in 2019, testifying in entrance of the California Meeting in an effort to assist reform home violence legal guidelines. However her interview with The Minimize is the primary time she has publicly named Manson as her abuser.

Bianco grew up idolizing Manson, as a teenage fan of his music and artwork. She says she first met him in 2005 by means of his then-fiancée, the burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, when Manson needed to forged her in a horror movie, “Phantasmagori.” After Manson’s marriage to Von Teese led to 2007, he stored in contact with Bianco, and finally forged her in a music video in 2009 for his tune, titled, “I Need to Kill You Like They Do within the Motion pictures.”

Bianco says that the position required her to play a sufferer and lover of Manson’s who could be kidnapped within the music video. As an actor, Bianco believed the half could be strictly skilled.

Manson grew to become violent, Bianco alleges, tying her up with cables, lashing her with a whip and utilizing an electrical intercourse toy, which is identical “torture system” that Wooden has defined as getting used on her. Bianco, who was 26 on the time, says she spent the three-day shoot carrying lingerie, barely sleeping and never being fed by Manson, who supplied cocaine, however not meals. (Greater than as soon as within the interview, Bianco describes Manson as usually utilizing cocaine and closely ingesting alcohol.)

“It’s simply Manson being theatrical. We’re going to make nice artwork,” Bianco advised The Minimize, recalling her ideas on the time.

The publication corroborated Bianco’s story with quite a few of her pals who advised the outlet they noticed her cuts and bruises and keep in mind her being terrified, on the time, as soon as calling for assist from inside a cabinet the place she was hiding in Manson’s dwelling.

Bianco and Manson entered into a protracted distance affair with Manson visiting her in London and arranging her journey to L.A., the place he lived. Over time as the connection continued, Manson promised to assist Bianco get a piece visa and requested her to maneuver in. She lived with him for 2 months in his West Hollywood condo. Bianco says Manson would chunk her, with out consent, throughout intercourse and left her physique bruised. As soon as, she says, he repeatedly reduce her torso with a knife.

Manson categorized the exercise as “kinky,” in accordance with The Minimize. And Bianco needed to consider his conduct was regular — a typical thought course of of victims who’ve endured sexual abuse.

“I used to be in survival mode at that time, and my mind had taught me to be small and agreeable,” Bianco advised the publication, including that, like many victims of home violence, she may need developed a sort of Stockholm syndrome that indifferent her from actuality.

Bianco describes the connection as being controlling to the purpose of Manson dictating the clothes she would put on and her sleep schedule.

“I principally felt like a prisoner,” Bianco advised The Minimize. “I got here and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was fully managed by him. I known as my household hiding within the closet.”

When one of Bianco’s episodes of “Recreation of Thrones” aired, Manson allegedly performed her intercourse scene again and again on a projector in entrance of pals, saying, “That’s my girlfriend, she’s a whore. Look, her tits are out,” in accordance with The Minimize.

Bianco’s breaking level got here in 2011 when Manson allegedly chased her round his condo with an ax. After she broke up with Manson, Bianco says she suffered from panic assaults, and was unable to search out work, after “Recreation of Thrones,” given her psychological state. “I couldn’t step as much as meet that second in my life as a result of of what he’d carried out to me,” Bianco says.

Manson has categorized Wooden’s allegations towards him as “horrible distortions of actuality.”

Bianco says, “He’s not a misunderstood artist. He deserves to be behind bars for the remainder of his life.”

Earlier this month, Wooden got here ahead and publicly named Manson as her abuser, after talking about being a survivors of home violence for years. The activist, singer and actor, who stars on “Westworld,” says she was “horrifically abused” by Manson in the course of the course of their years-long relationship. Wooden’s public allegations opened the floodgates for a lot of different ladies, who additionally got here ahead with equally horrifying allegations.

“The identify of my abuser is Brian Warner, additionally recognized to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wooden posted to her Instagram on Feb. 1. “He began grooming me after I was a young person and horrifically abused me for years. I used to be brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I’m carried out dwelling in worry of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I’m right here to show this harmful man and name out the numerous industries which have enabled him, earlier than he ruins any extra lives. I stand with the numerous victims who will not be silent.”

Manson has denied Wooden’s allegations. “Clearly, my artwork and my life have lengthy been magnets for controversy, however these current claims about me are horrible distortions of actuality,” Manson posted on his social media. “My intimate relationships have all the time been totally consensual with like-minded companions. Regardless of how — and why — others are actually selecting to misrepresent the previous, that’s the reality.”

Selection will replace this report if contacted by anybody who’s representing Manson.