Marilyn Manson Dropped by Manager After Evan Rachel Wood’s Allegations

Marilyn Manson’s longtime supervisor, Tony Ciulla, has dropped him as a shopper, in keeping with a report in Rolling Stone.

Since Monday, Manson’s document label has severed ties with him and his company CAA dropped him. Starz’s “American Gods” is modifying him out of episodes and Shudder’s “Creepshow” is killing them completely.

Ciulla didn’t reply to a name and textual content from Selection, nor has he responded to calls all week since Evan Rachel Wooden first got here ahead with allegations towards Manson on Monday.

Ciulla, in keeping with Rolling Stone, started managing Manson in 1996, the yr of the discharge of “Antichrist Celebrity.” He was at Manson’s aspect all through the numerous controversies in his profession, together with the accusations that Manson’s music incited the Columbine capturing, in addition to a number of lawsuits.

After Wooden alleged Monday that Manson is the abuser she has spoken of for years, different girls have come ahead with accusations towards him: Wooden has been documenting their tales on her Instagram account.

Wooden and different Manson accusers have been indicting these round him for figuring out what he was allegedly doing, and never doing something about it.

On Thursday, as an illustration, Phoebe Bridgers tweeted, “I went to Marilyn Manson’s home after I was a young person with some buddies. I used to be an enormous fan. He referred to a room in his home because the ‘r*pe room.’ I believed it was simply his horrible frat boy humorousness. I ended being a fan. I stand with everybody who got here ahead.”

“The label knew, administration knew, the band knew,” Bridgers continued. “Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic.”

Manson denied Wooden’s account in an Instagram put up on Monday night time.