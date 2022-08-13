Marina clarified that her helicopter was lent on land by AMLO to “promote sport”

“Bringing the Navy closer and promoting sports”: Semar defended himself by helicopter in the Tabasco match (Photo: Mexican Baseball League)

After the controversial overflight of a helicopter type Panther in the party of Olmec of Tabasco contra Quintana Roo Tigersthe Marine Secretary (Marina) issued a statement on the afternoon of this August 12, where it clarified the reasons why it was used and the agreement to lend it for sporting events.

According to the naval body, the participation of the aircraft corresponded to one of the multiple requests received by the Navy to participate in all kinds of shows or ceremonies, for which they gave the example of the inauguration of the Central American and Caribbean Games, the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico, events of Liga MX, of the NFLamong others.

“The Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico contributes to promoting sports in our country, as well as promoting and promoting socio-cultural and civic activities, strengthening communication, contact and coexistence with civil society”

AMLO reacted to the improper use of a Navy helicopter for a baseball game in his homeland Photo: Presidency/@LMB (Mexican Baseball League)

And it is that the helicopter type Panther, with registration ANX-2167was the “cherry on the cake” at the protocol ceremony held in Macuspanaland of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), where the first game of playoffs of the Olmecs of Tabasco.

After unfurling a giant flag across the field and singing the Mexican National Anthem, the aircraft flew over the stadium Ángel Cuckoo Toledo and landed next to the pet Few with narration included, who was transporting the first ball of the match.

“The staff of this institution is pleased to participate in these activities, that allow us to bring the Navy closer to the society of the different parts of the country and exalt the patriotic values, which distinguish naval sailors,” said the statement from the Semar.

In addition to using the helicopter, the Marine Secretary He also confirmed that in the match of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) brought elements of the military band, music band, naval personnel and the respective escort of the aircraft.

All of them were in charge of honoring the flag and inaugurating the first qualifying series of the Olmec of Tabascoa team that has the task of returning to a championship after almost 30 years.

During the morning press conference this Friday, the head of the Federal Executive he announced that the official statement would be released throughout the day; nevertheless, expressed its rejection of the use of military aircraft for foreign showsalthough it immediately contextualized why it was used.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador is a renowned baseball fan (PHOTO: PRESIDENCIA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

“No, I do not agree (with the use of the helicopter), Of course I am in favor of baseball and sports in general and I know there is a lot of passion, they are in the finalThat’s why it was about the helicopter because the playoffs were starting,” AMLO said in a morning conference.

As if that were not enough, the president from Macuspana joked about his fondness for baseball and left the subject in the hands of the Marinaas he closed his statements on the subject with his refusal to use planes and helicopters anywhere in the world.

“United States planes should not be used when there are Star GamesOnce I went with Beatriz to San Diego and I was open-mouthed, because I really like baseball and I still play it, and you already know that I still hit over 300″, he stated.

