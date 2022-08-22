Mario Abdo Benítez told his vice president that “the right thing to do is resign” after being accused of corruption by the United States

President Mario Abdo Benítez and Vice President Hugo Velázquez attend an event at the López Palace in Asunción, Paraguay, on March 10, 2021. (REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo)

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, considered it “correct” that his vice president, Hugo Velázquez, resign after being accused of corruption by the United Statesalthough he admitted that he respects his decision to remain in office.

“I think the right thing to do is resign, but I absolutely respect his decision. I do not have the power to impeach and I respect his decision.”said the ruler in an interview he gave this Sunday night to the channel’s “Politically Incorrect” program. Telefuturo.

“If I had been in that situation, I would have resigned from the Vice Presidency of the Republic”added the head of state, who admitted that it is a painful situation and that it is not easy to manage.

He said he congratulated his vice president after he said willing to leave the post and his candidacy for the presidency by the ruling Colorado Party.

Nevertheless, Velázquez retracted his initial announcement on Thursday to step aside in the Government of Abdo Benítez and requested, instead, proof of the accusations against him. He agreed to drop his political candidacy.

Asked about his position in case of facing a US sanction, Abdo Benítez said he was ready to resign “in the instant” to safeguard the interests and image of his country.

On August 22, the United States accused Velazquez Already Juan Carlos Duartenow a former adviser to the binational entity Yacyretá (EBY), to participate “in significant acts of corruption”, including the offer of bribes and interference in public processes and vetoed his entry and that of his close relatives to that country.

File photo of Hugo Velazquez, Vice President of Paraguay, speaking to the press in Asuncion April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/

The decision was made known after on July 22 he accused the former president Horace Cartes for “significant acts of corruption” during his 2013-2018 mandate, specifically of “orto block an investigation of the transnational crime that involved his partner”, whose identity he did not specify.

About, Abdo Benítez ruled out that the US announcement is an interference in the internal affairs of his country, despite the criticism that this measure has aroused in some sectors.

“I don’t think it has a meddling effect. Yes, it is a clear message to a country that is a country that receives a lot of cooperation from the US, mainly in the fight against organized crime, against corruption, the strengthening of the institutional process”, pointed.

In any case, declared Washington’s “strategic ally” and estimated that that country “will have its arguments” for such an announcement.

He also clarified that he found out aboutThe announcement “minutes before” having been informed by the Washington ambassador in Asunción, Marc Ostfield, in what he interpreted as a “courtesy” of the diplomat.

Secondly, Abdo Benítez defended the recent agreement reached with Brazil to lower the energy rate for this year generated by the Itaipu binational hydroelectric plant.

Both countries agreed on a unit cost of electricity services for this year of 20.75 dollars per kilowatt, compared to the 18.97 dollars that Brazil was seeking and the 22.60 dollars that Paraguay was betting on maintaining.

“I don’t think it’s a fact of renunciation or surrender,” affirmed the Paraguayan leader, who defended the agreement as a “triumph” for his country.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velázquez will not resign despite accusations of corruption