Mario Alexander Risso, a young soccer player, was found dead after being missing for two months

Mario Alexander Risso Castaneda. Photo: FB Alexander CR

Just over two months after they reported her missing, Mario Alexander Risso Castañeda was found dead. Relatives and friends of the 18-year-old made the incident known through social networks. Although they did not give further details of the facts, it was the mother who confirmed the loss of her son, who was a soccer fan and that he was even part of the lower categories of the Tuzos from Pachucabased on the information you shared.

It happened in León, Guanajuato, one night May 16 and was last seen in the colony The Troches. According to various complaints, Mario attended a game and later visited his girlfriend. Later, on board his motorcycle, he intended to see his uncle, but she never arrived and there was no further communication with him.

“I found you and not in the way I expected, they took your life, your dreams, our goals, you are and will always be with me. I have no words to express exactly what I feel, I just ask God to keep you and welcome you with open arms my shorty. So many jokes, so many games, so many smiles that you missed. I missed seeing you again and seeing you transcend, now I will see the sky and I will say there is the best footballer, “reads a publication made by the young man’s mother.

In the same month of May, ten days after his disappearance, a demonstration was held in which the authorities were demanded to carry out the necessary work to find Mario alive and speed up the investigation. The protest that Wednesday reached the seat of the government of León, where the PAN governs Alejandra Gutierrez Campos and who was required to meet with Luz Maria Castanedamother of the young man then disappeared.

With people from adults to children accompanied by their parents, the dealers demanded the appearance of the boy shouting “They took him alive, we want him alive!” or with a banner in which he read “Wanted! Mario, your family is waiting for you alive”. In an interview for the media, the mother declared:

“I demand that the authorities help us, everyone who can support us. It is not fair that they are taking our children, it is not fair. They are our future and they are not taking it away. They are not taking away good people, people who can later add up and do something for this world where everything is wrong”.

According to data from the Federal Government, Guanajuato is one of the entities with the highest criminal incidence so far in 2022. With a cut from January to May, the state of Bajío is the third with the most research folders initiated by different crimes with 57 thousand 964 cases. It is only below the State of Mexico with 169,299 and Mexico City with 94,824.

Statewide, León, the municipality in which Alexander’s disappearance occurred, is the second demarcation with the most insecurity according to its inhabitants. In the most recent update on the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU for the second quarter), the 80.5 percent of the inhabitants consider it unsafe to live in Leónalmost 10 percent more than the perceived insecurity in the capital Guanajuato (70.8 percent). Irapuatowith 89.7 percent, leads the record.

