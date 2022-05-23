Mario Balotelli’s impressive show in Turkey: five goals and a spectacular rabona that went viral

The Italian striker took the ball in the Turkish league with an impressive goal

the figure of Mario Balotelli He became recognized in the world of football for his enormous quality in the center forward position and for the crazy things he usually offers both on and off the field of play. At 31 years old, she calmly navigates the present of her career in Turkish football, where she defends the colors of the Adana Demirspor and, in the last clash for the Super League in front of Enjoy, He was once again in the spotlight for his impressive performance: he scored five goalsthe last one with an impressive invoice.

The Italian striker showed no mercy to his rival, who had already been relegated before the match, and took the opportunity to leave with the ball under his arm. Definitions of right, left and header to demonstrate his repertoire facing the rival goal in the 7-0 win. However, he took all the flashes in the last conquest, in which He threw several consecutive bicycles to make the defender dizzy, facing to the side and defining a rabona to beat the goalkeeper.

It is worth remembering that the striker moved to Adana Demirspor in mid-2021 and his last massive appearance was for a celebration with a partner in which he kicked him in the head while they were celebrating. The Italian team finally kept the three points by defeating Goztepe and closed the Super League (in which the Trabzonspor was crowned champion) in ninth position, with a total of 55 points thanks to 15 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses.

The striker revived his classic celebration (Photo: @adskulubu)

Balotelli appeared in the media recently when he applied to wear the Boca Juniors shirt in a Sergio Agüero stream. “I like Mouth. I would like to play there one day. If Riquelme calls me, I’ll go”, Super Mario surprised the Kun. And he added about it: “All the children in Europe grew up watching the videos of Maradona, of Riquelme in Boca. When I was little I already knew Boca through Maradona and Riquelme. One year, at least one year, I want to make my life in Boca”.

The Italian finished second in the scoring charts in the Turkish league with a total of 18 goals in 2,097 minutes played: averaged a sacred cry every 117 minutes. With a contract until mid-2024, Balotelli enjoys his passion for the ball in a second-tier tournament in Europe, winning the hearts of Adana Demirspor fans more and more.

