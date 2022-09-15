Mario Benedetti and the Alzheimer’s that made the love of his life forget him

Although Mario Benedetti was married to Luz López for six decades, their relationship is one of the least known and most determining aspects of the Uruguayan writer’s life.

“When I met her / she was barely twelve years old and had black braids / and a stupid dog that served us all as a doormat / I was fourteen and not even a dog,” writes the famous Mario Benedetti in “Bodas de Perlas”, poetry in which, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the relationship with his wife Luz Lopezshell What was it like to meet the love of your life?.

There he also says the phrase with which the documentary trailer begins Benedetti, 60 years with Luzin which, according to its director, Andres Varelathe author himself is often in charge of narrating the story with his verses dedicated to Luz: “I mentally calculated the future and reefs / and I knew that she was destined for me / rather, that I was the one destined / I still don’t know what the difference is” .

FUTURE AND REEFS

Lifting the veil of oblivion fitting one by one like puzzle pieces the memories of a destined encounter: that is the premise of the documentary that brings to the big screen the ‘long love’ between the Uruguayan writer and his ‘accomplice and all’ Luz López.

Although little remains to be known today about the Uruguayan author who, with a vast work that sold more than three million copies and was translated into more than 20 languages, became an essential part of universal literature, still persists without revealing a facet that, reserved for the closest circle, remained out of the public eye: that of “his Light”.

Although the author came from a marked leftist militancy, that did not prevent him from having a close relationship with his wife’s family, closer to the right. (EFE)



It is that, as the director of the documentary highlights in an interview with Agencia Efe, it was during an investigation for the centenary of the writer, in 2020, that the team of the production company Coral Films found a character “absolutely unknown but so fundamental to his life” as was Luz López, his wife.

Thus, says the director, in the film that will have its preview this Wednesday – the author’s birthday – the figure of a low-profile woman who had “a very deep education in art” is revealed layer by layer motivated by for his parents but He came from a family with a right-wing political tradition, far removed from the left-wing militancy that characterized Benedetti.

This is, for Varela, one of the greatest discoveries that the investigation brought, because, he notes, Benedetti’s link with his in-laws was not broken despite these differences.

“One would never imagine that one of Mario’s most beloved people was Luz’s first cousin, who was an Army colonel. and we discovered that this person many times helped him leave the country when he was in more danger,” he explains.

In the documentary “Benedetti: 60 years with Light” the effects that his wife’s Alzheimer’s had on the famous author are deepened.

THE TIMELESS PUZZLE

As Varela details, one of the challenges of the film, which tries to “rebuild” the “very deep” love relationship that went through the life of the creator of Truce o thanks for the fire He was in the assembly of that “timeless puzzle”, since most of the images are from the archive and combining them was “a very difficult equation”.

“We have photos of her from when she was a girl until her last days and we are capturing all of that in a moment as if it were a storybook,” she points out, to which she points out that these are complemented with some “wedges” or recreations of key moments in history the first asthma attack that left the Uruguayan on the verge of death.

“We tried to get to touch that ability that Mario had to go to the simple, tell the right thing. It was also like a slogan, that it be simple, and based on that, we were putting together that puzzle with all these elements”, he remarks.

To which he details that although there are interviews with family and friends, such as the composer Joan Manuel Serrat in argentina Nacha Guevarait was sought that they be more in “off” format than on camera, Varela also emphasizes the role played by music in the film.

“There are two musical themes (written by Benedetti in collaboration with musicians) but then the entire soundtrack is composed especially for the film,” he points out regarding the film, in which Guevara’s voice is not missing singing the romantic “if I love you it’s because you are / my love, my accomplice and everything”.

BUT IF ONE AFTERNOON WERE LOST

A turning point in the relationship between Benedetti and López, who accompanied the author in his various exiles -first in Cuba, then in Spain- is, says Varela, the impact produced by the sudden onset of Alzheimer’s that afflicted her in old age and that deeply affected the author.

“It’s like a terrible dagger, it’s almost a Greek tragedy and that’s absolutely unknown in Mario’s life. Three years later he dies in a state of loneliness and painthen it is very interesting contrasted with that good-natured, likeable author”, he points out.

“The person with whom he decided to spend his whole life, the love of his life, forgets him”, adds the director, and says that recreating that first night in which he did not find her by his side because he went wandering around confused involved a special job in two hands with the director of photography, Caesar Charlone.

“But if one afternoon you get lost / between the sea and the mirror / always remember that here we are / me and my soul and my body”, concludes Benedetti’s “Sonata for goodbye and flute” and it is this and other passages, such as the remembering that “long love has no schisms” those who will also play with the emotions of those who, once in rooms, look at the 60 years of a love written in verse.

Source: EFE

