Mario Golf: Super Rush adds two free characters and more content in its latest update

The Nintendo Switch exclusive expands with new game modes and two other golf courses.

Nintendo has confirmed through its official channels the landing today, November 23, of the fourth major update of Mario Golf: Super Rush. Its contents include the landing of two new characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, Shy Guy and Floruga, in the casual simulator, as well as new circuits and modes that we present below in this news.

New game modes and golf courses have also been addedStarting with the new guests, whom we can see in action in two videos, Floruga he is a powerful character who uses his long body to send the ball further: he is armed with Fury Strike and Crash Run; for his part, Shy Guy He is more versatile and balanced in his actions: Rotating Sledgehammer and Helicovuelo are his special punches and accelerations respectively.

From tours we find the addition of Shell Shrine, a complex course of 18 holes of par 3 and two courses, and Superstar Summit, a journey set in the world of Mario and full of coins, clouds, blocks, etc. In addition, two new game modes have been incorporated: Target Golf, a new mode that allows you to play with just tee shots, without having to know the detailed rules of golf; and One-On, One-Putt, a mode where you hit the green on the first swing and then hit the cup short on the second swing.

Finally, this patch also serves to make balance adjustments of the game and to add other general improvements. You can delve deeper into this Nintendo Switch exclusive by reading the analysis of Mario Golf: Super Rush in 3DJuegos that read like this: new title, with a brave proposal that materializes in the inclusion of an adventure mode and a fast golf style that moves away from the traditional approach

