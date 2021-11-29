Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is the best-selling game of the week on Black Friday in the UK

Nintendo Switch continues its love affair with the British public, this time with its successful racing video game.

There were no significant news last week in the United Kingdom, but that does not detract from the first place in the table of best-selling video games in physical format Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, released four years ago in stores.

A pack with Nintendo Switch improves more than 500% the numbers of MK 8The explanation of its number one is found in a pack with Nintendo Switch released on the occasion of Black Friday. In this sense, according to data collected by GamesIndustry, MK 8 improved its numbers by 567% compared to the previous week, thus surpassing FIFA 22, which also had a significant increase in demand. In third place was Minecraft for Switch thus showing the power of the platform.

Any news in the top-10? None, you have to go down to number 13 to find Farming Simulator 22, with more than 50% of sales on PlayStation systems. However, it should be noted that during Black Friday practically all the games doubled or tripled their demand in stores, and this prevented recent developments from staying at the top, such as the remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, which went from the lead to the sixth place in seven days.

Overall, GamesIndustry reports a 10% drop in the purchase of video games in physical format compared to the same period last year.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe [Nintendo] FIFA 22 [EA Sports] Minecraft (Switch) [Xbox] Call of Duty: Vanguard [Activision] Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [Square Enix] Pokémon Brilliant Diamond [Nintendo] Just Dance 2022 [Ubnisoft] Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Nintendo] Far Cry 6 Pack [Ubisoft] Mario Party Superstars [Nintendo]

