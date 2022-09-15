Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shows the third installment of the Extra Tracks Pass: trailer and launch window

The third wave of the Extra Tracks Pass includes two famous circuits in the franchise.

There is no doubt that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has established itself as one of the most popular games in Nintendo Switch. To maintain the interest of the players, Nintendo has decided to expand the number of circuits available with the Extra Tracks Pass, which has already presented a first and second wave with various scenarios in which to continue testing our driving skills.

The third installment of the Extra Tracks Pass is coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this ChristmasFrom Nintendo they had already warned that the Extra Tracks Pass would have six expansions that would include 48 additional tracks to the game. Now we know the characteristics of a third wave with 8 new circuits, including Gift Village of Mario Kart Tour and the Peach’s Garden from Mario Kart DS. The scenarios will arrive in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe during the next Christmasonly for those who have purchased the Extra Tracks Pass.

It should be remembered that this pack includes the possibility for all users to play the new circuits, since those who have the Extra Tracks Pass can choose these scenarios in online mode. Beyond this, it’s important to remember that previous installments of the Extra Tracks Pass included places like the Desierto Colimari, Mushroom Ravine, Dino Dino Jungle and more.

This has been one of the many announcements of the last Nintendo Directwhich has left us with a very brief preview of Pikmin 4, the arrival of Sifu to the Nintendo Switch ecosystem, an unpublished trailer for Bayonetta 3 and more news about all the games that will arrive at the hybrid during the coming winter.

