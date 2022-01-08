Mario Kart 9 is already in full development, according to an analyst, and could bring unprecedented surprises

Since its launch in 2017, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be one of the best-selling titles on Nintendo Switch.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is everything a bestseller, There’s no doubt. Just a couple of months ago, it was still leading the list of most popular games on Nintendo Switch, and it seems that Nintendo does not want to stop the success of its driving franchise. That is why, beyond continuing to support its kart title, the Gran N would already be developing the next Mario Kart 9.

Mario Kart 9 is in full swing (and will come with a new twist)Dr. Serkan TotoThis is what the analyst has said Dr. Serkan Toto in a lengthy Gamesindustry article, also echoed by Eurogamer. Here, he reiterates the fame of the last Mario Kart and drops his proposal for 2022: “I am aware that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in full development (and will come with a new twist), and Nintendo could show it off this year. “

We do not know what the analyst can refer to by the turn, but surely it is a question of a mechanic to add even more dynamism to Mario Kart racing. Beyond this, Toto also believes that 2022 could be the year of mobile for those in Kyoto: “On mobile, Nintendo has been very quiet since the launch of Mario Kart Tour in 2019, but I think 2022 is when we will see the arrival of an established IP to smartphones“.

We will have to wait for news from Nintendo to confirm this strategy, since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still one of the deliveries more profitable for the Japanese company. And who knows, perhaps the ninth title in the saga achieves the same sales achievements as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as it has been the most popular game in the United Kingdom both in the hectic week of Black Friday 2021 and last Christmas.

