Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit receives split screen multiplayer and it is not the only novelty

The Nintendo Switch video game is updated by surprise incorporating new free content.

By surprise, Nintendo yesterday released a new update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, the first since summer, incorporating a large number of new content at no additional cost to the mixed reality racing video game. The most outstanding novelty? Possibly its splitscreen multiplayer.

But it is by no means the only novelty of patch 2.0 of the production. Thus, for example, the Luigi Cup has also been added to Grand Prix. Next we proceed to number all the additions announced by the Japanese company.

The Copa Luigi has been added to Grand Prix. Complete certain conditions in the Luigi Cup to acquire two new environments and three types of bows to use in Create a Clue.

has been added to Grand Prix. Complete certain conditions in the Luigi Cup to acquire two new environments and three types of bows to use in Create a Clue. The GO-1000 Suckers and the Moon Clax have been added to Customize the kart. Acquire both items by completing certain conditions in the Luigi Cup.

have been added to Customize the kart. Acquire both items by completing certain conditions in the Luigi Cup. The Relay race has been added to Multiplayer. For the Relay Race a control is required for each player.

has been added to Multiplayer. The Split Screen to Multiplayer mode . Connect two karts to a Nintendo Switch console to play together at the same time. The video transmission for the karts will be divided on screen, allowing two videos to be transmitted at the same time. Two go-karts and two controllers are required to play with split screen.

. Connect two karts to a Nintendo Switch console to play together at the same time. The video transmission for the karts will be divided on screen, allowing two videos to be transmitted at the same time.

As usual, Nintendo has also taken advantage of the launch of this update to make different improvements to the general experience of the video game.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit hit stores on October 16, 2020 allowing players race in their own homes. “Use the Nintendo Switch console to control the kart and watch it replay the actions of the game as you accelerate and drift for victory. The kart’s built-in camera streams images from behind the seat of the kart to the Nintendo Switch or TV screen. pilot “, explained from the Japanese firm about its operation.

