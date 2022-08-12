Mario Kart Tour announces launch window for an update with “new ways to play”

In addition, the mobile title will also remove the Gold Races, which are only available to users subscribed to the Gold Pass.

Although it is clear that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to enjoy a great success on Nintendo Switch, the Big N also wants to continue promoting its mobile version, Mario Kart Tour. The title available on Android and iOS devices has already exceeded 200 million dollars and downloads since its launch, and is now preparing to reinvigorate its multiplayer component with a new update.

Mario Kart Tour update will be released at the end of SeptemberAlthough Nintendo remains cryptic regarding the news that this patch will introduce, they do not hesitate to maintain the interest of the community with a message posted on Twitter: “With the Mario Kart Tour multiplayer update to end of septemberwe will add new ways to play multiplayer“In this way, we can expect positive changes and even some game mode to show our skills on each circuit.

However, the patch also shelved an option that was not accessible to all players: “And eliminaremos las Gold Races (only available for Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers). After this, the Japanese company urges us to expand the information with a notification that will appear in the application and ends the tweet saying that it will give us more information about the update at the beginning of September.

If you still don’t know the Mario Kart mobile experience, we encourage you to read our Mario Kart Tour review. But, if you can’t leave the Nintendo Switch experience, we remind you that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has just released the second installment of its Extra Tracks Pass, which includes 8 new circuits y two glasses in which to compete.

More about: Mario Kart Tour, Mario kart, Mobile Games and Update.