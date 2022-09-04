Mario Kart Tour will abandon one of its most criticized systems, and it is not the only novelty

Nintendo has decided to replace its slot system with a store that makes it easier to obtain items and characters.

Mario Kart Tour brought the classic racing experience from Nintendo to mobile phones back in 2019. Beyond its proposal between iconic circuits and characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, users were quick to criticize a monetization that is mainly based on presenting a pipe system with slot machine that does not guarantee obtaining the item or character we are looking for.

The update will be released at the end of SeptemberHowever, Nintendo has decided to get rid of this mechanic with an update that, as promised a few weeks ago, will be released this month: “Check out the Mario Kart Tour patch that will be released in end of september! will add a battle modeNext to the Spotlight Shop, where you can exchange the rubies for drivers, karts and gliders! Also, the pipes you activate using rubies They will be deleted“reads a Twitter post.

It should be remembered that, until now, the system used by Mario Kart Tour forced us to invest rubies, a currency that is earned by playing or paying, to activate the aforementioned slot-pipes. Although this option never presents duplicate items, which ensures that all the novelties are obtained with 100 spins, from VGC they remember that users need to spend 450 rubies ($236.96) to redeem all these opportunities.

As for the Battle mode that will be introduced with the new update, everything indicates that the classic will be repeated balloon system from Mario Kart. In this way, games will be presented in which we must protect our balloons while trying to exploit those of the opponents.

Be that as it may, it is possible that this news will get many users to return to the Mario Kart Tour races, as it should be remembered that the mobile game reached 200 million dollars and downloads in a few months. If you want to know more about Nintendo’s proposal in the Android and iOS landscape, we encourage you to read our analysis of Mario Kart Tour.

