Mario Lopez Developing ‘Menudo’ Series Inspired by Latin Boy Band – Variety

Mario Lopez is on the lookout for the following huge Latin boy band.

The “Entry Hollywood” host is on board to government produce “,” an hour-long competitors present in growth at Common Tv Various Studio. Named after the long-lasting band, the present will seek for and construct the following iteration of Menudo.

No community is at present hooked up to the venture and whether or not or not any of the unique band members are concerned is as but unclear.

“I grew up as an enormous fan of Menudo and I’m thrilled to be part of bringing this iconic band again to the world,” stated Lopez in a press release.

Fashioned in 1977 and disbanded in 2009, Menudo made a complete of 35 albums which have offered a whopping 60 million copies worldwide. Their success additionally led to the discharge of two function movies and a TV sequence about them, in addition to spawning a magnificence pageant, dolls, buying and selling playing cards, watches and even a board sport. A number of of the most important names in Latin pop, together with Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa, began off their careers with Menudo.

Lopez is producing the venture by way of By way of Mar Productions, alongside Audrey Morrissey and Jayson Belt for Reside Animals, Mark Schulman for three Arts Leisure, and Patrick Hughes, Paul Vasquez, and Harvey Russell for Basis Administration.

The previous “Additional” host made the change over to NBCUniversal’s “Entry Hollywood” again in July 2019, signing a deal to develop a spread of TV tasks for Common TV and Common TV Various Studio within the course of.

This growth information continues a busy 12 months for Lopez, which kicked off with the launch of his Netflix multi-cam comedy “The Increasing Universe of Ashley Garcia” in mid-February. Lopez can be set to reprise the function of A.C. Slater within the forthcoming Peacock revival of “Saved By the Bell,” which can be obtainable upon the streamer’s launch on July 15. Peacock launched a teaser trailer that includes Lopez in-character earlier this month.