Mario Party developer hires new staff

It was 2018 when Nintendo brought us the first Mario Party for Nintendo Switch. From that moment, and until today, there has been no news about the saga that appeared on Nintendo 64 and that has been an absolute boom for all the players who enjoyed the meeting of their favorite characters.

However, something has made its appearance on the networks that has set off the alarms of followers and fans: NDcube, a developer that depends on Nintendo, has published a job offer on Twitter in which the Party saga is strongly referenced of the plumber. Check out the tweet:

Indeed, everything seems to indicate that they are looking for new personnel, even without having specified for which project, although given the information related to the Mario saga, it would not be unreasonable to think of a new installment of it.

We invite you to take a look at our review of the title for Switch, in which it received an 8.5 as a rating.

Source: Dualshockers