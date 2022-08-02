Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope features Bowser as an ally in new Switch gameplay video

The producer of the Ubisoft title has detailed the new characters and some locations.

There is less left to get your hands on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the new video game from Ubisoft para Nintendo Switch which returns to bring us a new adventure starring the characters of Mario and the Rabbids this October. If you want to know more details of the title, the new video that you have on these same lines will be very useful.

In it, the producer of the game Xavier Manzanares has explained several novelties, among them the fact of having Bowser as an ally. “Having Mario and Bowser on the same team is pretty unique.says Manzanares. “Bowser fits perfectly with the combos we wanted to have with other heroes and it’s a lot of fun to watch him perform with Mario and the Rabbids.”

Beyond teaching Bowser’s own gameplay, the producer emphasizes that the main objective of the inclusion of the new characters is how they will impact in battles. For example, he says that Edge “focuses on close combat and reacting to the enemy’s medium and close range” as well as having “a lot of personality.”

Beacon Beach is a beach where it rains because of an enemyAlong with this, Manzanares did not want to forget about some locations in the game such as Beacon Beach y Pristine Peaks. The first map is all about the sun and the beach and has a temple, although everything turned rainy because of the enemy in the game. The second is very different, since its main element is the presence of snow storms and the great mountain that will have to be climbed towards a palace that hides mysteries and riddles.

To check if, as we are told, everything is bigger in this Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, we will have to wait a couple more months, since the work of Ubisoft Milan has its release date set on Nintendo Switch for the next October 20, 2022when we will see if it becomes one of the main games of this year.

