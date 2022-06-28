Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope release date leaked ahead of Nintendo Direct

Ubisoft’s own digital store has updated the date of the tactical role-playing game for Nintendo Switch.

Yesterday a new Nintendo Direct Mini was announced that will be held today and will show us third-party games that will arrive soon to Nintendo Switch. One of the most rumored to appear on the air is Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the tactical role-playing game from Ubisoftbut it has not been necessary to wait long to have news of him.

It would arrive on Switch on October 20And it is that, during the night of yesterday, Ubisoft’s own digital store updated the game file filtering the release date. Now it shows up again as 2022, but for a few minutes the day it showed up was the October 20 this year, which seems quite reasonable.

In this way, Nintendo would fill another month with a great exclusive for the hybrid console, although it is likely that today, or in the days to come, we will see more of the game through a new trailer. In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope the mission is rescue some adorable Sparks capable of offering different powers to the protagonists, so we hope to have news about it.

The leaked release date coincides with Ubisoft’s forecasts in the latest financial report, as they placed Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in this fiscal period, releasing before March 2023. A more ambitious title than its predecessor is expected, since the team that is developing it is almost three times bigger.

