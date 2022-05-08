Mario Strikers: Battle League Football hits the field with a trailer loaded with news, Super Whiplash and more

The soccer game with Mario and company will arrive on Nintendo Switch on June 10.

Nintendo has done it again. With a Nintendo Direct full of surprises, a franchise much loved by fans of the well-known plumber has been resurrected: Mario Strikers. We don’t know many details about this new installment for Nintendo Switch, which bears the name of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, but we already know that it is being developed by the creators of the original title.

Pushes will also help other teammatesAlthough it is evident that the new Next Level Games will go from football and fantastic goals, now we can take a deeper look at this experience. Through the trailer published on the YouTube channel of nintendo japanvarious novelties are shown that will further enhance the fun of the user both inside and outside the matches.

Super Whiplashes will feature different spells and attacks, depending on the characterOn the one hand, we talk about a new movement for the characters. Do you remember the classics jostling that allowed us to knock out rivals? Well, here they come back with an extra addition: the possibility of pushing our teammates so that they walk a few meters. In this way, new lines of fire can be created without the enemies breaking the Super Whiplashes.

And, speaking of the star shots of the franchise, Nintendo has taken advantage of the latest trailer to present some of the Supertrallazos What will we see in the game? Taking into account the particularities of each character, we will have the opportunity to kick the ball with a tornado (Luigi), a love spell (Peach) and even with thorny plants (Waluigi), which will facilitate its entry into the goal.

The new Mario Strikers will include soccer clubs with up to 20 playersAs you can see, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will follow the usual line of the franchise with a lot of action. However, this version for Nintendo Switch aims to adapt to the style of play of each user and, therefore, invites us to customize each team member. In this way, we can improve stats of each player with different clothing, which will give us advantages such as more speed on the field or greater resistance to the onslaught of rivals.

Does the news of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football end here? Well, no, because Nintendo has focused on the classic cooperation in the world of football and, therefore, will give us the opportunity to join a club up to 20 people. In this way, the game proposes us to create a group of the style or join one that already exists, which will lead us to play against other clubs online.

As you can imagine, this includes high doses of competitiveness in the Nintendo franchise. After all, belonging to a club allows us to participate in regular season games and accumulate points that, depending on the results of our matches, could lead us to top divisions. And, beyond the possibility of belonging to an expert club, we can also earn “club coins” and use them to customize the entire stadium.

Just a few weeks ago, we informed you that the president of Next Level Games was leaving the video game industry with a great smile. In this sense, the professional was happy with everything he had achieved with the studio and with Nintendo, which leaves us with a team that, as you can see, is preparing a Mario Strikers: Battle League Football full of action and dynamism.

More about: Mario Strikers Battle League Football, Mario Strikers, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and Trailer.