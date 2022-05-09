Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is back with an action-packed introductory video

Just a few days ago, Nintendo presented some unpublished movements through a trailer.

The return of Mario Strikers was a great news for fans of the Nintendo franchise, especially considering that it is run by the creators of the original game, Next Level Games. There is little more than a month left for this new installment of Nintendo Switch to hit the market, and the Big N already considers that it is time to raise expectations of the players through the introductory video.

The video shows pushes, fantastic shots on goal, spectacular super shots and moreThe games in this saga have always been characterized by hooking the player from their initial presentation, always full of Spectacular action and goals. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football was not going to be less and, as you can see on the Nintendo Japan Instagram account, the game aims to raise our adrenaline through all the situations that we will experience on the field.

Shots on goal with a flaming ball, pushes that send the characters to the classic electrified barrier, objects that will interrupt any strategy, Super Whiplashes that are difficult to dodge… As you can see, the line of this Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is not far from seen with the rest of the franchise installments, which have also won over their audience with games where football goes hand in hand with many action scenes.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football has been set for release next June 10th, so there are not many days left to enjoy the new Nintendo Switch proposal. In addition, this game will include some new features such as pushing allies, player customization and even football clubs; aspects that Nintendo has taught us with its latest trailer.