Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is the best arcade football I’ve played in years, and the most complete?

Just a couple of games have proven that Mario Strikers for Nintendo Switch is one of the most exciting arcade sports experiences I’ve had in quite some time. I have doubts right now about its contents, but its gameplay is bombproof.

One of the things I admire most about Nintendo sports games is that you don’t have to be a fan of a particular sport to enjoy them. Even if you have no idea about tennis, you will get excited when you get points in Mario Tennis Aces. Even if you don’t have the slightest idea what golf is all about, you’ll be amazed at the pars you can get in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Something similar has happened to me after trying Mario Strikers: Battle League Football for Nintendo Switch. I’ve been away from the king of sports for years, and I only play a couple of games at “FIFA” or “Pro” from time to time. However, with this I’ve had a great time. In fact, I think that the Japanese have certain reticence when talking about soccer, and it is that the similarities really begin and end with the fact that there are two goals and you have to push a ball towards them with your foot (except for Donkey Kong, who also does it). with the hands).

It’s Nintendo football, an extremely arcadey one, with whiplashes that leave behind a trail of fire, kicks in the air that throw rivals meters away or the use of objects such as bombs to unleash the case on the track. Those of you who know the Mario Strikers license (with one installment for Gamecube and another for Wii) know exactly what I’m talking about. It is pure fun focused on multiplayer gamingboth locally and online, which in this case has left me with very good feelings, but also with some doubts…

This is Nintendo arcade football

The test that Nintendo had prepared for me consisted of just over an hour, in which half of the time I spent in the tutorials for learn how to play. Surprised? I also. One of the things that has caught my attention the most is that if you just start playing, you lose all the magic that this Mario Strikers contains. Of course, making passes and shots on goal is simple, and it consists of just pressing a button, but if you want to master all the techniques, it will require several hours of play (and I am not exaggerating).

If you want to master all the techniques, you will need several hours of playThe tutorials are extensive and designed to teach you things like through balls, first-touch shooting, or even perfect dribbling. Practically, all buttons on the controller have some function, and it’s something that overwhelmed me at first. I was lost in all the action. But once you play your first few matches and let the gameplay flow, everything starts to come naturally. You sprint when you have to, push your opponents to prevent them from scoring a called goal or learn to make use of the limited but interesting repertoire of objects.

If I had to define it in a few words, it would be something like “order within chaos”. Order because with talent and experience you can make a beautiful game full of impressive moves. Chaos because the field ends up being filled with bombs, shells and bananas flying from one side to another. There’s a lot of technique with the possibility of taking shots placed, elevated and with effects, but also a lot of madness of characters jumping through the air.

In particular, there is a moment that distances itself from the rest, and it comes when you do the hipertrallazos. The thing is, you can’t run them when you feel like it, but you have to wait for some orbs to appear (randomly) on the track. If you or one of your teammates touches them, you will have a few golden seconds to launch these shots in true Captain Tsubasa style. Of course, to do them perfectly you must complete a quick time event without making mistakes… and it’s not that easy. In fact, it happened to me that because I didn’t get the timing right, the goalkeeper stopped my whiplash.

Therefore, there is a lot of emotion every second of the game. As the ball never leaves the field and there are no rules such as offside, the action is dizzying. I played a couple of games with other journalists and Nintendo staff, and I can only tell you that it is very enjoyable when you play it together. At this time I do not have information about the contents that we will have, but I do local and online play is for up to 8 participants. I think it’s going to be a game very focused on playing in company, and I hope I’m wrong, because I’d also like to have enough content to enjoy it alone.

I think it will be a game very focused on playing in companySo far, I’ve only seen 10 characters and a fairly small number of stages. Of course, there is something that especially calls my attention, and that is the accessories. You can equip Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach, Waluigi and co. with various head, torso, or leg items to modify shooting, speed, technique, passing, and strength stats. With this, I make it clear that depth exists. The question is: will it be enough? Right now I don’t know. I get the feeling that Nintendo is going to bet on a policy of updates as he did in Mario Tennis or Mario Golf, with content that will surely be somewhat scarce at launch.

I hope I’m wrong, and it is that the playable base that has been put into practice Next Level Games (authors of the latest installments of Luigi’s Mansion) is simply excellent. The use of the licenses is sensational and I can’t wait to get my hands on the review version, which I will tell you about when the time comes to do the analysis.