Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will have a demo for Nintendo Switch Online users: dates and times

The event will allow us to practice shooting in a tutorial and compete against other players.

Mario and company have already started heating up for the imminent release of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football. So far, Nintendo has delighted us with trailers and an introductory video showcasing the chaotic matches of his franchise, but he is also aware that the players want to kick the ball as soon as possible. And, while we await the arrival of this delivery, he invites us to participate in a demo online.

It should be noted that we must be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online to participate in this trial version, as it puts us in the stadium to compete with other players of the world. In this way, the demo will be active during the days June 4 and 5 through 6 sessions that we detail below.

Saturday, June 4 From 05:00 to 06:00 (peninsular hours)



From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (peninsular hours)



From 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (peninsular hours)

Sunday, June 5 From 05:00 to 06:00 (peninsular hours)



From 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (peninsular hours)



From 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (peninsular hours)

According to Nintendo’s latest post, the demo also includes a session of tutorial to practice shooting before getting into a real confrontation. In addition, the Japanese company recalls that two players they can participate in the event through the same console, so it also encourages us to share the fun with friends and family.

In this way, Nintendo proposes us to test its characteristic football with a trial version before the launch of the game, scheduled for the next June 10th. In addition, the company invites us to be attentive to all its publications, since the title will continue to expand your experience con free updates which will include new characters.

We have already been able to play the football experience of Nintendo Switch and, although we noticed a certain lack of content (which, according to the company’s latest statements, will be resolved with patches), we can’t wait any longer to play the full version. You can deepen this opinion with our first impressions of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football.

