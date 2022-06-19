Mario Strikers can not with Kimetsu no Yaiba in Japanese sales dominated by Nintendo Switch

Those of Kyoto lose the full of the ten best-selling games for their console.

If the success of Nintendo Switch globally is already a milestone, what it is achieving in Japan is on another level. The Nintendo hybrid has already surpassed 25 million units sold in Japan, surpassing Nintendo 3DS and remaining only behind Game Boy and Nintendo DS, and week after week, the same image is repeated: Nintendo Switch sweeping in every way in the Japanese country.

The week that includes June 6 to 12 It has not been very different, although a trend that we had been maintaining for several weeks has been broken. Famitsu has published its sales data, (shared by Gematsu) and the surprise is given by Night Watchmen: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Chronicles of Hinokami, which stands as high achiever in top dominated by Nintendo Switch. The anime adaptation comes to Nintendo Switch after passing through PC and desktop consoles.

Best selling games in Japan

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football debuts in second place in Japan, unlike the United Kingdom, where it has conquered the top, although having sold 20% less than Mario Golf: Super Rush. After several weeks with the top bathed in redthis time the trend is broken with the entry into the top of Gran Turismo 7 for PS5, the only title in the top 10 that is not for Nintendo Switch.

[NSW] Night Watch: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – 90,885 (New)

[NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League – 32.173 (Novedad)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 26.476 (474.257)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 11,345 (760,922)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9.320 (4.673.943)

[NSW] Minecraft – 7.325 (2.670.490)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 6.759 (3.175.829)

[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 5,080 (107,121)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate– 4.953 (4.90.826)

[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 – 4.073 (187.302)



Best selling consoles in Japan

As for console sales, Nintendo Switch remains unstoppable, although the tables are also turning within the family, the original Nintendo Switch model takes the highest position in the top, after chaining weeks with Nintendo Switch OLED as the best-selling console in Japan. The PS5 family falls slightly in sales compared to the previous week, but remains the second best-selling family of consoles, and among Microsoft consoles, Xbox Series S remains above Xbox Series X for another week.

Nintendo Switch – 33.166 (18.379.851)

Nintendo Switch OLED – 14.767 (1.876.296)

PlayStation 5 – 11.893 (1.449.424)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 10.503 (4.754.257)

Xbox Series S – 4.894 (126.653)

Xbox Series X – 1.348 (105.711)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 547 (241.544)

New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 207 (1.186.843)

PlayStation 4 – 78 (7.819.683)



If you are a fan of Kimetsu no Yaiba, but haven’t tried it yet CyberConnect2 gameremember that in 3Djuegos you have available our analysis of Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Chronicles of Hinokami.

More about: Mario Strikers, Kimetsu no Yaiba, Japan Sales and Nintendo Switch.